State police say a truck went up in flames Friday morning on I-95 in Mamaroneck around 9:30 a.m.

There were some slowdowns on residential roads, and a two-mile backup heading north on I-95. Mamaroneck officials sent photo from up against the sound barrier wall at St. Vito’s Church, above.

sponsored by

Local volunteer Firefighters and Village employees responded to assist.

Welcome back! Please subscribe to our newsletter! Just click here.