Town to Build Traffic Circle at I-95 Ramps in Larchmont

The construction of a roundabout at the entrance and exit of Route I-95 in Larchmont is expected to ease traffic flow and help revitalize the area.

Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor Jaine Eney says $2 million in Federal funding will be used, in part, to build the traffic circle at the intersection of the I-95 ramps, Madison Avenue, New Jefferson Street, Fifth Avenue leading to New Rochelle, and Myrtle Boulevard leading to the Metro North train station and the Village of Larchmont.

“This area is very congested at times, suffers from traffic and safety issues, and is the site of increased flooding,” Eney writes.

She says the improvements will “be a catalyst for economic development for an area of the Town in need of revitalization, as a potential site for affordable housing and mixed-use development, and be an attractive gateway to the Town.”

The plans also provide for retention basins, underground piping, porous pavement, rain gardens to mitigate flooding, and measures to treat stormwater before it runs into Long Island Sound.