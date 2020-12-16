Coming Up: Town of Mamaroneck to Hold Forum on Police

The Town of Mamaroneck is seeking public comment on the Town of Mamaroneck Police.

from Supervisor Nancy Seligson: Governor Cuomo, through Executive Order 203, is requiring municipal governments in the State to review their police department operations, their mission to provide public safety and their relationship with the community. There are two opportunities for residents of the unincorporated area of the Town of Mamaroneck to participate in the Governor’s Police Reform and Re-imagination Collaborative.

On Thursday, December 17 at 7:00 pm, the Town’s Racial Equity Task Force will hold a virtual public forum to receive comments from the community on the Town Police Department. You can find out how to join the forum by going to the Town’s website: (www.townofmamaroneckny.org) The Town is also asking residents to complete a survey on the Town Police Department and any experiences residents may have had with the department. The survey is available on the Town website on the homepage in both English and Spanish. Responses to the survey are completely anonymous.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the Town government is to protect the safety and well-being of our residents. The Town takes pride in the level of service provided by its Police Department and other emergency service departments,” said Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson.

The Town’s Racial Equity Task Force Chair, Town Councilman Jeffery King, said “A very important aspect of this review is engaging the community in the discussion and receiving their input and comments. The Task Force looks forward to hearing from the community and will continue its mission of fostering greater equity for all people in the Town of Mamaroneck even after the report is submitted”.

