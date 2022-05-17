Town of Mamaroneck Resident Wins Pulitzer Prize

Submitted by Linnet Tse

A Town of Mamaroneck resident has earned the Pulitzer Prize for her book, Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.

Eustace is a professor of history at NYU. Her book is described as “a gripping account of Indigenous justice in early America, and how the aftermath of a settler’s murder led to the oldest continuously recognized treaty in the United States.”

In making the award, the Pulitzer Prize Board called Covered with Night “a necessary work of historical reclamation, it ultimately revives a lost vision of crime and punishment that reverberates down into our own time.”

Covered with Night was also a 2021 National Book Award Finalist for Nonfiction and chosen one of the Best Books of the Year by TIME, Smithsonian, Boston Globe, and Kirkus Reviews.

Upon learning the news, Ms. Eustace reacted by saying “I am very surprised and grateful to have been announced as a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for history and that I hope that this award for the book will help bring attention to the issues of justice that it raises.”

Nicole Eustace lives in the Town of Mamaroneck with her husband, Dr. James M. Klancnik, Jr. and their two sons.