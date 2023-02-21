Thursday, February 23, 2023
Town of Mamaroneck Renovating Playground in Memorial Park

If you’ve had a stroll through Memorial Park in Larchmont (Town of Mamaroneck) lately, you have probably seen the construction, detours and a big empty space where the popular playground once was.

The Town is using the winter months to renovate the playground and the area around it, at a cost of between $670,000 and $700,000, according to Town Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney.  The previous structures were installed in 2000.

“A variety of new play equipment and safety surfacing will be installed with pieces targeting children in the age range of toddlers up to 12 years of age,” says Town Supervisor Eney.  “Site work within the playground area will include new sidewalks, curbing, fencing, benches, trash receptacles, signage, and landscaping.”

The new playground will be up and running, weather permitting, in May.

 

