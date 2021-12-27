Too Much Anxiety, Stress? Try Connecting With Nature

The New Year brings two January programs to Sheldrake Nature Center. They both focus on connecting with nature by helping you develop mindfulness tools.

Starting on on January 5, a free evening program called “All We Can Save Circle” is like a zoom book club, but even better. The program is based on the literary work, All We Can Save, an anthology of essays and poems from 60 scientists, activists, policy-makers, and artists, who make a strong case for why we should all care about the environment.

Each session will be led by Katy Romita, a certified Meditation and Mindfulness Instructor and a Mindful Schools Mindfulness Foundations graduate, bringing nearly two decades of experience in a variety of meditation practices. Katy has also earned certificates from Cornell’s Civic Ecology Lab and is a former Co-President on the Board of Directors of Sheldrake.

“I think a lot of people care about the environment,” says Romita, “but because we are all really busy, it’s important to have some sense of what you could actually do to make a difference. Otherwise, the problem is just too overwhelming and hard to grapple with.

The writing in All We Can Save and, importantly, the group discussion and learning that will happen between participants who have gives us a path for moving forward that feels good and also makes a difference.”