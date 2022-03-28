Thursday, March 31, 2022
Too Busy for Gardening? Try a Healthy Yards Approach

By Joyce Newman
Eastern Red Columbine, Aquilegia canadensis. Photo by Luke Brussel

“The Busy Person’s Guide to a Lush Lawn and Healthy Yard,” is a new free class offered by The Center for Continuing Education in partnership with the Town of Mamaroneck Sustainability Collaborative. Showcasing easy approaches that can be used by residents, professional landscapers, and lawn care services, the class will be held by Zoom on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 7-8 pm.

Mamaroneck Town Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney explains, “We appreciate partnering with the Center for Continuing Education to help residents learn about simple steps they can take to increase the resilience of their land, safeguard their health, and protect our ecosystem.”

Eastern Purple Coneflower, Echinacea purpurea, with Monarch Butterfly

A Healthy Yards approach to lawn and garden care incorporates resilient native plants that thrive in our local conditions and are better able to defend themselves against indigenous insects and diseases.

Perri McKinney, a local landscape designer trained at the New York Botanical Garden will describe a step-by-step program that she utilizes for her own yard as well as lessons learned in nearly a decade of managing the gardens at Murray Avenue School.

The March 28 class will present guidelines for:

  • Choosing plants that thrive in your location
  • Attracting pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects that naturally reduce garden pests
  • Decreasing water use and encouraging robust plant growth
  • Incorporating trees that add value to your landscape

To register for this Community Class go to  hwww.lmcee.org

This program is sponsored by the Town of Mamaroneck Sustainability Collaborative.  The Sustainability Collaborative is a volunteer committee that advises the town on environmental issues.  For more information about this committee, and sustainable yard care, visit www.LMHealthyyards.org

Joyce Newmanhttps://joycehnewman.wordpress.com/
Joyce H. Newman is an Emmy Award-winning environmental journalist, educator, and gardener. She holds a Certificate in Horticulture from The New York Botanical Garden, and is a tour guide there.
