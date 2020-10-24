Today’s Snapshot: Voting in Mamaroneck

Saturday was the first day New Yorkers could vote early in the November 3 election. The wait at Town Center was up to four hours, say residents who were there.
photo: Jessica Gottesman
Saturday was the first day New Yorkers could vote early in the November 3 election. The wait at Town Center was up to four hours, say residents who were there.
photo: Jessica Gottesman
Saturday was the first day New Yorkers could vote early in the November 3 election. The wait at Town Center was up to four hours, say residents who were there.
photo: Jessica Gottesman