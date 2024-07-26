Today’s Photo: Bathhouse

Know someone who takes amazing photos? Do you have a few photos you’d like to share? Send your photo contributions our way and you can be featured on our pages and in our newsletter.
Send photos to editor@larchmontloop.com (please don’t send on Instagram, cannot download)
For more photos, please visit our photo of the day page.
As someone who spent a great deal of my formative years living in Larchmont,l have a great sense of nostalgia for that era(50-60). Life then was so much simpler. That’s why l keep in vicarious touch through your blog. Thanks.