To the Editor: Thanks from Local Ukraine Effort

To the Editor:

We organized the Ukraine in our Hearts Bake Sale. I’ve never been prouder to be a part of this community!

Sunday’s’s bake sale raised $7,500 to benefit three charities (The Catholic Relief Fund, Save the Children and Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UNWLA).

Organized in under a week, all proceeds will directly help the Ukrainian refugees most in need. The outpouring of support exceeded all expectations. From all the donated baked goods, volunteers, to the lines of people waiting in the rain to contribute, we cannot begin to thank you all for showing the good in humanity!

The Cronin & Federspiel families

Larchmont