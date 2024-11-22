To the Editor: Mamaroneck Town’s Short Notice of Tax Hearing

To the Editor:
We received this notice from the Town of Mamaroneck listserve at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024. It gave notice that there would be a hearing on a proposed local law to authorize a tax levy in excess of the tax cap on Wednesday, November 20.
While such short notice may be legally sufficient, anyone who has ever done P R knows that if you want to bury news, you send out the press release on a Friday after close of business.
At 8:07 p.m. on a Friday, most Town residents are likely finishing dinner, putting children to bed, and turning their attention to the holidays as carols play on television commercials. By sending the notice out so late on a Friday evening, it makes it appear as if the Town Board wanted to reduce actual notice so there could be fewer people questioning the merits of the proposed law.
To avoid such an appearance, the Board should give more publicity to proposed laws, especially major ones such as this.
Respectfully submitted.
Robert S. Herbst
Further to my other note: I meant to say the law only “legally allows” the excess levy but doesn’t do anything. The budget process is still what determines everything. This is nor anything new. Just watch the last meeting on LMC to get educated,
Every City Town Village in NYS does this every year. The Town is very transparent and it’s too bad this “letter” makes it seem that they are not. To me, this person is either ignorant or has an ax to grind on something. But I do not know him
I am not sure that “[e]very City Town Village” seemingly buries notice of a law to raise the levy above the tax cap. Going above the cap is serious where we already pay among the highest property taxes in the nation, our ability to deduct the taxes is limited, and there may be other impacts such as on the STAR exemption.