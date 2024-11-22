To the Editor: Mamaroneck Town’s Short Notice of Tax Hearing

To the Editor:

We received this notice from the Town of Mamaroneck listserve at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024. It gave notice that there would be a hearing on a proposed local law to authorize a tax levy in excess of the tax cap on Wednesday, November 20.

While such short notice may be legally sufficient, anyone who has ever done P R knows that if you want to bury news, you send out the press release on a Friday after close of business.

At 8:07 p.m. on a Friday, most Town residents are likely finishing dinner, putting children to bed, and turning their attention to the holidays as carols play on television commercials. By sending the notice out so late on a Friday evening, it makes it appear as if the Town Board wanted to reduce actual notice so there could be fewer people questioning the merits of the proposed law.

To avoid such an appearance, the Board should give more publicity to proposed laws, especially major ones such as this.

Respectfully submitted.

Robert S. Herbst