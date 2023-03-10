To the Editor: Both Sides of Tree ‘Debacle’ at Town of Mamaroneck Park

To the Editor:
In a debacle, the renovations of the Memorial Park playground (in the Town of Mamaroneck) have caused the destruction of all the beautiful locust trees bordering the tennis courts. The excavation of the sidewalk was so badly and negligently done that all the roots on the north side were cut, rendering the trees so unstable they had to be taken down. As a result, the playground and tennis courts have lost shade and the community has lost the beauty of the canopy in the summer and the yellow the trees turned in the fall. Summer concert goers will now bake in the evening sun.
The loss of the trees is a catastrophe that was avoidable and the Town’s processes should be reviewed to avoid a repetition. For example, if the public had been more aware of the plans, they could have pointed out the issues that would have been obvious to those of us who are in the park every day.
The killing of the trees in Memorial Park was completely preventable. Not only were the roots visible on the north side of the trees, it should have been anticipated that trees that age would have roots extending out tens of feet. As such, the Town should have removed the sidewalk in a manner least damaging to the roots such as with a jackhammer or pick. Instead, they used an excavator, which cut right through the roots like a guillotine.
Further, there was a lack of supervision of the work. The minute it was seen that the roots were being cut, the Town should have stopped the work and come up with an alternative. That way, at least some of the trees could have been saved. Instead, the work continued with the excavator and all the trees were damaged beyond saving. In fact, the Town was not even aware of the damage until I sent the Supervisor pictures. I shudder to think that if I had not, the Town would not have known about the damage until a tree toppled onto the playground.
The Town and its citizens should work together for the common good. Instead, there is a lack of transparency by the Town. Regular park users were not aware of the proposed renovations until the construction fence was up. We are still waiting for a draft of a tree code that was promised before Thanksgiving. I have been told that there are “complicated” issues that are holding it up, but the Town will not divulge them. Meanwhile, the cutting of irreplaceable trees is going on unregulated. We need to move this along and start having public review and discussion.
The Town and its citizens is not ‘us against them.’ The Town exists to serve the people. The citizens want the Town to succeed, because when it fails, the consequences are horrible and irrevocable—like a sun baked park without trees.
Robert Herbst
Larchmont (Town of Mamaroneck)
Response from Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney:
The new playground at Memorial Park is a necessary and wonderful improvement that will provide a safe play space for our young children. Loss of trees bordering the tennis courts is truly unfortunate, but sadly could not have been avoided. The design of the playground renovation project carefully considered potential impacts to existing trees located within the immediate footprint. Potential root damage to these trees was considered by Town Arborists based on proximity to the reconstructed walkway, which, due to spatial constraints, could not be relocated. It was hoped that these trees could survive if the root systems did not substantially interfere with the new sidewalks – an assessment that could not be verified until the existing sidewalks were removed. However, that proved to be impossible. Reevaluation by Town Arborists determined that survival of the trees was not viable.
Preservation of mature, healthy trees is a priority in all Town projects, but the trees in question were not originally planted with sufficient space for long-term preservation in proximity to park structures. The Town intends to plant new trees that will be more suitable in a recreational area. Existing trees along Baldwin Avenue will be protected to preserve shade canopy. We look forward to the unveiling of the new playground and the benefits it will provide to our community.
The large tree across the street has the hay still piled against it which is going to rot the trunk. Which happens alot when they mulch around the trunk
I agree—I walked that sidewalk bordered by locust trees on most days, and the loss of those mature trees was totally avoidable and thoroughly disgraceful. It is almost unbelievable that this project was handled this way. This is not the approach of any community or public servants who care about trees or outdoor aesthetics, and the response of the Supervisor was ingenuous and self-serving, and rather insulting to the intelligence of our community. The letter does nothing to explain why a new sidewalk was needed and why the playground needed to be made safer. An intelligent assessment of the impact on the trees could easily have been made before any ground was broken. The playground would look prettier surrounded by grass than it does with a new sidewalk. The sidewalk could have been carefully removed, though I never saw anything wrong with the old one. It’s just one more example among many that trees and environmental protection and aesthetics are at the bottom of the list of our town government’s concerns. This must change to reflect the desires of the residents of the community.
The larger issue here is the canopy loss in Town of Mamaroneck. The playground debacle is merely an example of the wanton disregard for mature trees in the name of development at the hands of the Town Board, Zoning Board, and Environmental Planner. The solution here is to plan around mature trees rather than cut them down. It is to formulate a strong Tree Code that is strictly enforced. It is for citizens and the Town to stop cutting down trees on their properties and start planting trees in earnest. The Town refuses to plant new trees as they deem it a “maintenance burden.” The Town has shamefully dragged its feet on a new code, and in listening to the Town Board work meetings, what new code they propose will be as weak as the old one. Shockingly, an environmental consultant has not been a party to these work meetings. The only protection trees have is at the mercy of the Environmental Planner who is empowerd to deny a tree permit but who rarely if ever does. Sadly, Mamaroneck is not the only municipality with these challenges. But, we can turn this around. It is so easy. Truly no action is needed if we just don’t cut down the trees.
With all due respect, the Supervisor’s statement that the loss of the trees “could not have been avoided” is completely false. If the Town had used another method of tearing up the sidewalk, the roots could have been saved. Instead, the instant the Town’s excavator sliced through the roots, the trees were doomed. There was no chance for the “assessment” which she mentions. Where was the arborist when they broke ground? Where was the Environmental Conservation Planner in all this? Now what do we do? What is the plan for the planting of new canopy trees?
I can’t agree with you more! None of this was communicated to the local people. You can not replace trees of that age in our lifetime with these tiny 6 foot twigs the town plants. It’s like a bad joke. Did the sidewalk really need a full rip out/repair either?! There are far better ways to spend our tax dollars. Our town looks more and more barren everyday…it’s sad.
Totally agree that this is disgraceful. There will be no shade on this playground for over 20 years now. Likely never again.
My question, why even replace the playground? It was totally fine and just needed a new tire swing. Should have spent a few thousand dollars on a new tire and chain. Instead you spent some ungodly sum on a playground nobody wanted. Started work right when the weather is getting nice out. Apparently nobody even new this was happening.
This should be a lesson in what not to do. Sadly, I suspect we will only see more of the same going forward.
Thank you for bringing this to residents’ attention. While the Town Supervisor’s response is a bit disappointing, she is only a part-time elected official and it is ultimately the job of the full-time, well compensated Town Administrator to oversee planning and executing of this project and the blame lies with her. From what I have observed over the past two years, the Town Administrator has not yet brought the required skills and leadership to her role. I have seen weak planning, poor execution, very little communication, and a very defensive attitude when asked for explanation. We were very lucky to have Steve Altieri’s skills as our town administrator for a long time, and I am surprised how quickly performance is decreasing since his retirement, especially in the Recreation Department and Town Administrator’s office.
Thanks for publicizing this, and helping unite our community to work together to raise our standards for public projects.
Just came back from my daily walk to Memorial – showing the before and after pictures – the TOM needs to be better stewards of our precious trees. The TOM clearly did not have the correct oversight and care needed to protect our community trees which were healthy canopy trees in a park setting that became damaged due to their neglect to think of the trees over laying a new concrete sidewalk.
Thx for the images.
I have lived here for 18 years & I have photos of the town from then until today. I can tell you it is alarming when you see what even the downtown areas looked like a few years ago! Larchmont used the be green…pretty much everywhere a tree could be taken down on town property…it was. With our tax dollars btw. I am certain that members of the town are unaware of climate change.
So playground equipment and sidewalk changes take priority over saving our trees?? Doesn’t the town have a tree committee and permits are required before any removal of any trees? Who is in charge and monitoring the work? disgraceful!
The playground is under the recreation department’s oversight. All projects are under the Town Administrator, who is a paid employee of TOM. It is my belief that this project was done in a vacuum, without outreach to residents or the necessary committees. I am in Memorial every day, and a sign was not posted until after the project broke ground, and the website was not updated until after the project was already in progress. There was not a public notice or posting that I saw before the construction that shared the plans, the design, and the costs. Additionally, I have been asking about a new Tree Code for over a year. It is still being discussed in closed TOM Board working sessions; residents can attend, but we can not respond until brought to a public hearing.
Kudos to Robert Herbst for his significant efforts to introduce sanity into the Memorial renovation. Sadly, it appears that the project was poorly planned and hardly supervised by TOM once it commenced. A concerned citizen, Robert, sent photos of the destruction to an apparently clueless Town Supervisor! This is a significant project with considerable short and long term ramifications.
The loss of the trees is sad but much sadder and unacceptable is the pathetic response of the TOM Supervisor. Her response is filled excuses heaped on excuses and typically avoids taking any responsibility for this debacle. Worse yet, she glosses over Robert’s clearly expressed concerns without seriously examining and responding to them. He and all TOM residents expect and deserve better. Will we get it?
Douglas Millar, Sr.
TOM Resident (50+ years)
I couldn’t agree with you more!