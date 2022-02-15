Thursday, February 17, 2022
Three New Restaurants for Larchmont

New and coming soon….Larchmont celebrated its first ribbon cutting of 2022 with the opening of Billy & Pete’s Burger Bar, in the former home of Carlyn’s Cove at 2118 Boston Post Road.

Billy and Pete’s Burger Bar is under the same ownerships as Billy and Pete’s Social, which in the Town of Mamaroneck.

And Mayor Lorraine Walsh says Gary Hirsch, owner of Centro, has leased his modern street level retail space to Bluestone Lane Café, a chain describing itself as an “Australian-inspired coffee shop, cafés & lifestyle brand,” and Centro begins marketing apartment units this month.

Also coming soon will be Ani Ramen restaurant at 1943 Palmer Avenue, which has other locations in New Jersey and Manhattan.

