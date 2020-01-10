This Weekend: January 10, 11, 12

Dangerous melodies, community planning, and retirement options….
PAPER ART 2019: A New Exhibit by Sine Hjort
January 10, 2020 @ 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Larchmont Public Library
2020 Vision
January 10, 2020 @ 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM at Kenise Barnes Fine Art
Young Explorers Pre-K Nature Fun – Winter/Spring 2020
January 10, 2020 @ 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Sheldrake Environmental Center
Opening Reception for 2020 Vision
January 10, 2020 @ 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Kenise Barnes Fine Art
C2 Free Practice test event – ACT or SAT
January 11, 2020 @ 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
Paper-Cutting Workshop with Sine Hjort
January 11, 2020 @ 2:00 PM at Larchmont Public Library
Fact or Fake
January 12, 2020 @ 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Mamaroneck Library
Dangerous Melodies: Classical Music in America From the Great War Through the Cold War
January 12, 2020 @ 4:00 PM at Larchmont Public Library
and looking ahead:
Free Week of Dance
January 13, 2020 @ 12:00 AM to 12:00 AM at Steffi Nossen School of Dance
Can We Really Plan for the Future? Our Communities in the Era of Comprehensive Planning
January 14, 2020 @ 7:45 AM to 9:00 AM at Nautilus Diner
How Do You Want to Retire? Take Control Now
January 15, 2020 @ 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Mamaroneck Public Library
New Movie of the Month: JUDY
January 16, 2020 @ 6:30 PM at Larchmont Public Library
