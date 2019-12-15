Thieves Target Expensive Bikes at Larchmont Train Station

Affluent commuters beware. Your high end expensive bicycles parked at the Larchmont train station prove to be too tempting for thieves. Larchmont Police report that the streak of bike thefts continues but the pattern has now moved from various village residences and public sites to a spike in thefts from the train station parking lots.

Thieves are undeterred by bike locks. Police say it just takes a minute for thieves to cut the bolts and locks and time doesn’t matter as the thefts occur during the day as well as overnight.

“If it’s a really high end bike, it would be best not to park it near the train station”, says Captain Antonino Rigano.

In September and October six pricey two-wheelers went missing from several other locations including Hazel Drive, Palmer Avenue, Iselin Terrace and the Chatsworth School playground. Arrests were made in some of those cases but bike thefts continue.

sponsored by:

November 22 – Larceny – Resident reports bike valued at $500 stolen from Lot 3.

November 22 – Larceny – Resident reports bike valued at $700 stolen from Lot 3.

November 24 – Larceny – Resident reports bike valued at $620 stolen from Lot 1.

November 25 – Larceny- Resident reports bike valued at $800 from Lot 3.

November 28 – Larceny – Resident reports bike valued at $300 stolen from driveway on Shore Drive.