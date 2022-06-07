Thief Steals SUV As Larchmont Mother Drops Off Child at Party

A thief jumps into a vehicle just as a mother drops off her child at birthday party Saturday night on Willow Avenue after apparently following her and waiting for just the right moment to steal the SUV. Larchmont police say it is one of many in a trend of vehicle thefts plaguing Westchester County.

This week’s Larchmont police blotter includes several-you guessed it-illegal uses of gas powered leaf blowers, a barbecue fire, dead raccoon, teen party and more exciting news from the village.

June 5, 2022 Aid, Assist citizen, Larchmont Avenue Officer assists a teenager with his bicycle chain that fell off.

June 5, 2022 Larceny from a vehicle Couple who operate a stand at the farmers’ market report that a backpack containing approximately $1000 in cash and many personal items and documents stolen from their vehicle.

June 5, 2022 Accident, Hit and Run Vehicle owner reports finding SUV apparently side swiped while parked on Stuyvesant Avenue. June 5, 2022 Property damage, Gilder Street destroyed planters June 4, 2022 Stolen Vehicle, Grand Larceny Willow Avenue A Larchmont resident reports that moments after she left her vehicle to drop off her child at a birthday party an occupant of a silver BMW, which she noticed following her, jumped into her 2022 Land Rover and drove away. She had left her key fob in the SUV. Both vehicles fled on Kane Avenue and continued on Boston Post Road towards New Rochelle. The victim had left her purse containing credit cards and iPhone in the vehicle. The vehicle has not been recovered but was tracked in New Jersey. “This continues to be a crime problem plaguing Westchester and the surrounding counties. We are increasing patrols in our target areas and remind residents to remove their keys/key fobs and to lock their vehicles,” warns Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney. June 4, 2022 Fire, Bronson Avenue Police and fire department personnel answer a call to a barbecue fire. No report of injuries or ruined dinner. June 4, 2022 Hazard, Monroe Avenue Caller reports that the metal plates on the roadway keep making loud noises every time a vehicle drives over them. June 4, 2022 Road sign down, Helena at Park Avenue Caller reports a truck knocking over a street sign. June 3, 2022 Trespass, Larchmont Shore Club Report of three males who over the Memorial Day weekend jumped over the fence and tried to enter the pool area after being refused entry to the club. The three trespassers who were confronted by security fled and drove off. June 3, 2022 Suspicious activity, Palmer Avenue Report of a “homeless looking man” removing a piece of a fire hydrant. Police and fire department confirm that damage to the hydrant but the suspect is not located. June 2, 2022 Hazard, Bonnet Avenue and Chatsworth Avenue Caller reports poison ivy on bushes at Forrest Park Avenue DPW notified June 2, 2022 Suspicious person, Chatsworth Avenue Report of an “older gentleman” urinate near a car on Chatsworth Avenue. Officer obtains subject’s information. June 1, 2022 Dead raccoon at Pinebrook and Palmer Avenue May 31, 2022. Fraud, Wendt Avenue Man reports he was scammed out of $2300 in an attempt to rent an apartment on Wendt Avenue. On the day he was to move in the building management notified him that the person he paid for the lease was not associated with the building. The victim is now unable to reach the apparent fraudulent parties. May 30, 2022 Noise complaint, Oak Avenue. Officers called to a home of an on-going “youth party”. Upon arrival police observe several teens flee the area. Alcoholic beverage bottles of beer and vodka are found. Homeowner was not there but later informed about the party.