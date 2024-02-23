Tuesday, February 27, 2024
The Way We Were: Larchmont Fire House

Larchmont’s first Fire House and Village Hall,  at the northwest corner of Circle and Maple Avenues were erected by the Larchmont Manor Company prior to the incorporation of the Village.

Village Hall (top picture) was originally intended to be a schoolhouse. In 1926, two years after the present Village Hall and Firehouse on Larchmont Avenue were completed, these buildings were demolished and the land sold at auction.

46 Circle Avenue is seen today,below.

–from Larchmont Then and Now: A Photohistory, Fountain Square Press, copyright 2002 by Anne Marie Leone and Judith Doolin Spikes. Used with permission. 

