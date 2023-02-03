The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

photo: Tommy Breen and James Breen

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine.

Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.

“The route evolved from an ancient Native American trail, says Pelham historian Blake Bell. “It’s been a problem for more than 160 years.” Today, 12,000 vehicles a day use it.

more