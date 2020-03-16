The Guide: Immediate Changes to Local Businesses: Larchmont, Mamaroneck and More

In an effort to organize as many local changes as possible in one place, theLoop will update this list frequently. If you have something to add, please leave a comment below or contact editor@larchmontloop.com, and we will publish it in this guide. All Sound Shore area high traffic businesses are encouraged to post here.
(many restaurants are using online delivery systems such as Uber Eats)
Apiary– Open, boxed lunches available, curbside pickup.
Augie’s Italian of Larchmont – Open, deliveries after 4pm
Auray Gourmet,– Open and curbside pickup
Bread & Cocoa- Open and offers curbside pickup
Coriander Modern Indian – Curbside delivery, take out.
Duran Thai – Open and offers curbside pickup
Chat 19 – Open
Don Jito, – Mamaroneck open and offers curbside pickup
Estelle Gourmet – Restaurant closed, Weekly meals and catering delivery will continue.
LaLaTaqueria – Open, outside tables, curbside pickup
Longford’s of Larchmont – Open 12 pm Tues.- Sun. Takeout available: call (914) 630-4503. Order online for delivery.
Mooya – No indoor dining
The Snackery– Open, deliveries, gift cards.
Starbucks Larchmont and Mamaroneck – Open, have removed indoor and outdoor seating and implementing “to-go” only in coronavirus areas here and nationwide
Tequila Sunrise – Open and curbside pick-up
Trattoria Vivolo – Curbside pick up every day Delivery Wednesday’-Sunday evenings
Turquoise Larchmont – Open, curbside pickup
Villa Maria Pizza– Open and offers delivery
Vintage 1891 Kitchen Will start offering curbside pick up and delivery this week, Gift cards.
DeCiccos – Open, Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 8:30 AM limited access reserved for senior customers and immunocompromised families.
Trader Joe’s open, modified hours 9am-7pm
Circle 7 Framing gift cards can be purchased
D’Agostino Clothiers open
Flower Bar – Same-day local delivery, gift cards
Foley Hardware– Open
Groove Family Music – Live online classes and gift cards
Mancino’s Custom Tailors, open Gift card, curbside delivery or FaceTime shopping.
MacInspires – Open,offering Private and Group Online Learning,
Plaster Palace gift cards
Post Wine and Spirits – Gift cards, delivery or call ahead, place your order and pick it up curbside.
Pink on Palmer and Palmer and Purchase shops – Closed for business. Can take orders by email at judy@thepinkshops.com and deliver to you.
Souk at Maisonette Open 11am-3pm and offers curbside delivery.
Tease Hair Studio offers gift cards
Willett Vacuum of Larchmont -Free local pickup and delivery
Winetasters of Larchmont Closing at 7:30pm Monday-Saturday. Same day delivery if ordered by 4pm, curbside delivery and gift cards available
Playgrounds in Larchmont are closed effective immediately
Food Emergency Support Donations at St. John’s Church
The Community Counseling Center offers Coronavirus Coping Skills and Parent Support Line
Westchester Libraries – Closed. Individual schedules here
Emelin Theatre – Dark until March 29.
Hommocks Ice Rink – Closed through March 30.
Hommocks Pool – Closed through March 30.
All Mamaroneck Town Recreation Programming postponed or cancelled.
Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed.
Larchmont Fire Department Bonfire postponed until Fall.
Local Government: Tri-Municipal Message about Coronavirus
Town of Mamaroneck Offices remain open
Town Senior Center open for the nutrition program and for small group senior citizen activities
Village Hall of Larchmont visitors
In an effort to organize as many local changes as possible in one place, theLoop will update this list frequently. If you have something to add, please leave a comment below or contact editor@larchmontloop.com, and we will publish it in this guide. All Sound Shore area high traffic businesses are encouraged to post here.
photos: Stephanie Lombardo