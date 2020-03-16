The Guide: Immediate Changes to Local Businesses: Larchmont, Mamaroneck and More

“No Dining” is becoming a familiar announcement as many local restaurants transition to take-out only.

 

In an effort to organize as many local changes as possible in one place, theLoop will update this list frequently. If you have something to add, please leave a comment below or contact editor@larchmontloop.com, and we will publish it in this guide. All Sound Shore area high traffic businesses are encouraged to post here.

Restaurants and Cafes

Groceries

Shops

Important Resources

 

RESTAURANTS & CAFES

(many restaurants are using online delivery systems such as Uber Eats)

Apiary– Open, boxed lunches available, curbside pickup.

Augie’s Italian of Larchmont – Open, deliveries after 4pm

Auray Gourmet,– Open and curbside pickup

Bread & Cocoa- Open and offers curbside pickup

Coriander Modern Indian – Curbside delivery, take out.

Duran Thai – Open and offers curbside pickup

Chat 19 – Open

Don Jito, – Mamaroneck open and offers curbside pickup

Estelle Gourmet – Restaurant closed, Weekly meals and catering delivery will continue.

LaLaTaqueria – Open, outside tables, curbside pickup

Longford’s of Larchmont – Open 12 pm Tues.- Sun. Takeout available: call (914) 630-4503. Order online for delivery.

Mooya – No indoor dining

The Snackery– Open, deliveries, gift cards.

Starbucks Larchmont and Mamaroneck – Open, have removed indoor and outdoor seating and implementing “to-go” only in coronavirus areas here and nationwide

Starbucks Larchmont

Tequila Sunrise – Open and curbside pick-up

Trattoria Vivolo – Curbside pick up every day Delivery Wednesday’-Sunday evenings

Turquoise Larchmont – Open, curbside pickup

Villa Maria Pizza– Open and offers delivery

Vintage 1891 Kitchen Will start offering curbside pick up and delivery this week, Gift cards.

GROCERIES

DeCiccos – Open, Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 8:30 AM limited access reserved for senior customers and immunocompromised families.

Trader Joe’s open, modified hours 9am-7pm

 

SHOPS

Circle 7 Framing gift cards can be purchased

D’Agostino Clothiers open

Flower Bar – Same-day local delivery, gift cards

Foley Hardware– Open

Groove Family Music – Live online classes and gift cards

Mancino’s Custom Tailors, open Gift card, curbside delivery or FaceTime shopping.

MacInspires – Open,offering Private and Group Online Learning,

Plaster Palace gift cards

Post Wine and Spirits – Gift cards, delivery or call ahead, place your order and pick it up curbside.

Pink on Palmer and Palmer and Purchase shops – Closed for business. Can take orders by email at judy@thepinkshops.com and deliver to you.

Souk at Maisonette Open 11am-3pm and offers curbside delivery.

Tease Hair Studio offers gift cards

Willett Vacuum of Larchmont -Free local pickup and delivery

Winetasters of Larchmont Closing at 7:30pm Monday-Saturday. Same day delivery if ordered by 4pm, curbside delivery and gift cards available

Important Resources

Playgrounds in Larchmont are closed effective immediately

Food Emergency Support Donations at St. John’s Church

The Community Counseling Center offers Coronavirus Coping Skills and Parent Support Line

Westchester Libraries – Closed. Individual schedules here

Emelin Theatre – Dark until March 29.

Hommocks Ice Rink – Closed through March 30.

Hommocks Pool – Closed through March 30.

All Mamaroneck Town Recreation Programming postponed or cancelled.

Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed.

Larchmont Fire Department Bonfire postponed until Fall.

 

Local Government: Tri-Municipal Message about Coronavirus

Town of Mamaroneck Offices remain open

Town Senior Center open for the nutrition program and for small group senior citizen activities

Village Hall of Larchmont visitors

photos: Stephanie Lombardo

 

