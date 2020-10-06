Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Larchmont
The Grange Restaurant Opens in Larchmont
The Grange Restaurant Opens in Larchmont

L to R: Larchmont Trustee Carol Casazza Herman, Grange owners Lisa Samson, Lisa Chase, and Lisa Moskow, Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh, and Larchmont Trustee Peter “Bubba” Fanelli.

That’s a lot of Lisas!  The Grange, a new gourmet breakfast, lunch and snack spot in Larchmont had its official ribbon cutting Tuesday. On Larchmont Ave., many remember the location as part of Wasabi Restaurant (since moved up the block) and is right next door to Groove Family Music.

According to its website, “We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. In the midst of a pandemic, that part of our mission is temporarily on hold — we hope not for long. In the meantime, you can order takeout from us and dine al fresco.”

Welcome!

The Grange • 158 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont   

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm • Saturday & Sunday  9:00am – 2:30pm •  914-341-1463

 

