Out walking this week? Take a hike over to the Quaker Cemetery in Larchmont.

What rumors lurk beneath the Boston Post Road? Perhaps a tunnel leading up from the shore of the Long Island Sound, exactly one mile away? Was the mausoleum at the Barker-Quaker Burial Grounds next to Sherwood’s on the Boston Post Road in Larchmont actually the escape hatch at the end of a tunnel that ran from the shore a mile south, as part of the Underground Railroad?

Or, according to some, the hidden tunnel off Boston Post Road in Larchmont was said to have run toward the Cemetery, perhaps to confuse slave owners’ scent-tracking hounds.

Perhaps the tunnel ran to the Cemetery from the historic Manor House?

updated and originally published Jan.6, 2012