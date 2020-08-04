Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Swift Wind: Isaias Blows Through

By Lou Young
Downed Tree at Palmer Terrace in Mamaroneck

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias blew through our area Tuesday with high winds that toppled trees, snapped limbs, and brought down power lines leaving most of Larchmont without power and power outages in Mamaroneck. At 5pm on Tuesday, Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh reported that 70% of the village is without power and Con Edison says “power will not be restored until Wednesday at the earliest.” The sounds of sirens also filled Mamaroneck during the blustery storm as there were reports of many downed power lines. The Town of Mamaroneck reports 40% of the area is without power. Village of Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy said that 27% of the village is in the dark.

