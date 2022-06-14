Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Sustainable Westchester to Pause, Electric Bills to Rise for Many

Sustainable Westchester is pulling the plug.

Reports indicate its customers may receive electric bill increases of 16%, just in time for the summer heat.

The non-profit’s program known as Westchester Power, that offers bulk fixed-rate renewable electricity to its member municipalities, will expire June 30.  28 of 45 Westchester municipalities use the Westchester Power program as the default supplier for their residents and small businesses.

During this pause, electricity customers will be returned to standard Con Edison supply.

In a release to reporters, the non-profit says the “global disruption in energy markets, resulting in the rapid rise in energy prices, and spurred by the war in Ukraine, has created a volatile and unpredictable marketplace. The Westchester Power Community Energy, a program of nonprofit Sustainable Westchester, is not immune to this volatility.”

Sustainable Westchester adds it is anticipated that the program will resume in the Fall of 2022.

The Con Edison territory municipalities that participate in the program affected by this temporary electricity supply pause include the Village of Larchmont, Town and Village of Mamaroneck Village,  City of New Rochelle City, Village of Pelham,  Village of Rye Brook, City of Rye, and City of White Plains.

 “In its six years, this electricity supply program has helped to mitigate approximately 1.1 million metric tons of CO2 Countywide, equivalent to taking 239,000 cars off the road for one year,” says the organization.

A more complete explanation would be nice.
A more complete explanation would be nice.
1 day ago

Some of this makes no sense to me.
For those of us who get solar power via Sustainable Westchester the cost of delivering it via Con Ed probably increased, but has the Sun started charging (or raised its rates) for the rays that produce the solar power?

