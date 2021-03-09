Suspects Sought in String of Robberies, New Rochelle

Detectives are investigating the three robberies that took place within 30 minutes Sunday, March 7 in New Rochelle.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that said officers were dispatched to the area of 111 North Avenue, where there was a report of an armed robbery, around 9 p.m. Sunday.

He says two adult male victims, while walking near 111 North Avenue, were approached by three black males. One of the suspects then struck one of the victims’ in the back of the head with an unknown object. A second suspect then brandished a knife, while the third suspect went through the backpack from one of the victims.

Both victims sustained facial abrasions and lacerations, and were treated at New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital.

One suspect was approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a red sweater with black sleeves, black pants with white stripes and Jordan sneakers, and the other two suspects were wearing all dark clothing.

Then, approximately 3 minutes later, New Rochelle Police Officers responded to the vicinity of 54 Church Street on a report of a robbery. An adult male victim standing on the sidewalk was approached by three black males. One of the suspects demanded money from the victim, and when the victim refused, he was punched in the face and robbed of his wallet containing $35 in cash. The victim was treated at New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital.

These suspects matched the descriptions of the suspects from the first robbery.

At approximately 9:25 pm., New Rochelle Police Officers responded to the rear of 150 North Avenue on a report of a robbery. Subsequent investigation revealed that an adult male victim was approached by two black males who pushed him to the ground and stole his iPhone.

These robberies follow reports of gunfire on Main Street in New Rochelle March 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (914) 654-2300.