Survey for Residents of Town of Mamaroneck Plan

from The Town of Mamaroneck:

The Town of Mamaroneck is in the process of creating a Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan – TOGETHER OUR MAMARONECK – will describe a vision for the long-term future of the Town and help guide future decision-making on things that the community cares about. The Comprehensive Plan is based on input from residents. Currently, the Town is seeking input to a survey from the residents of the Unincorporated area of the Town.

Please take 5 minutes to complete the survey and help get the word out by forwarding this information to friends, neighbors and organizations in the community. Community input and ideas are critical to the success of this effort.

Click here to take the survey or you can find hard copies of the survey at the Town Center and Senior Center.