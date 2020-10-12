Tuesday, October 13, 2020
57.2 F
Larchmont
Home News Superspread Confronts Iona College in New Rochelle
FeaturedNewsTrendingWellnessWestchester County

Superspread Confronts Iona College in New Rochelle

By Joyce Newman
678
0

The  City of New Rochelle reports that a COVID-19 outbreak has been detected at Iona College, with more than 65 confirmed positive cases as of Monday morning Oct. 12.

Authorities say that the outbreak is confined entirely to Iona’s student body with no indication of spread to the larger community so far. Nearly all cases have been traced to a single event, which has not been identified by the city; some reports say it was an event with Iona athletes that took place late last week.

According to the city, the College is coordinating closely with County and State Health officials, and has implemented strict protocols for contact tracing and quarantines.  In addition, the College is switching to virtual instruction for at least the next two weeks.

For more information, visit newrochelleny.com/coronavirus.  To obtain a coronavirus test, call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

 

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleCovid: Avoiding a Second Wave in New York
Next articleLarchmont History: A Two Part Series

RELATED ARTICLES

Mamaroneck

Today’s Snapshot: Light

theLoop - 0
Light- Submitted to theLoop by Doron Friedman
Read more
Arts

Coming Up: Seeking to Expand, LMC Media Holds Virtual Gala

Debra Quintana - 0
Thursday evening you will have an opportunity to support, and perhaps learn more about, an amazing local asset
Read more
Larchmont

Larchmont History: A Two Part Series

theLoop - 0
Larchmont Historical Society’s Archivist Lynne Crowley Presents  "Larchmont History with the Larchmont Historical Society."
Read more

The  City of New Rochelle reports that a COVID-19 outbreak has been detected at Iona College, with more than 65 confirmed positive cases as of Monday morning Oct. 12.

Authorities say that the outbreak is confined entirely to Iona’s student body with no indication of spread to the larger community so far. Nearly all cases have been traced to a single event, which has not been identified by the city; some reports say it was an event with Iona athletes that took place late last week.

According to the city, the College is coordinating closely with County and State Health officials, and has implemented strict protocols for contact tracing and quarantines.  In addition, the College is switching to virtual instruction for at least the next two weeks.

For more information, visit newrochelleny.com/coronavirus.  To obtain a coronavirus test, call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

 

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x