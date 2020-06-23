Summer Blooms at Larchmont Nurseries

Have you been to Larchmont Nurseries recently? The place is bursting with color and possibilities for your garden. We are told they have the largest inventory of outdoor and indoor plants (as well as firewood, mulch, seeds, supplies and decorations) of any independent nursery in the area. The Nurseries are a 2-acre botanical garden. And they are 96 this year!

The staff is friendly, too. And practicing social distancing.

Go on over, even if it’s just to stroll around. Perfect for a summer day.

photos: Kathy Aquino