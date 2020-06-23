Tuesday, June 23, 2020
83.2 F
Mamaroneck
83.3 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Summer Blooms at Larchmont Nurseries
FeaturedTownsLarchmontPlanet Loop

Summer Blooms at Larchmont Nurseries

By theLoop
26
0

Have you been to Larchmont Nurseries recently?  The place is bursting with color and possibilities for your garden. We are told they have the largest inventory of outdoor and indoor plants (as well as firewood, mulch, seeds, supplies and decorations) of any independent nursery in the area. The Nurseries are a 2-acre botanical garden. And they are 96 this year!

The staff is friendly, too. And practicing social distancing.

Go on over, even if it’s just to stroll around. Perfect for a summer day.

photos: Kathy Aquino

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleMamaroneck Produces Young Local Singer Songwriters
Next articleToday’s Snapshot

RELATED ARTICLES

Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Do you have a few photos you'd like to share?
Read more
Arts

Mamaroneck Produces Young Local Singer Songwriters

Polly Kreisman - 0
Some great local music is dropping this summer, from a group and two solo artists who are recent graduates, or about to graduate from Mamaroneck High School.
Read more
Home and Garden

Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Houlihan Lawrence - 0
Check out the latest Real Estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence's Larchmont office.
Read more

ABOUT US

Created in September 2007 by an Emmy Award winning Journalist, theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x