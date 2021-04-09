Spike In Identity Thefts in Mamaroneck & Larchmont

Local police are reporting a sharp spike in the number of identity theft cases involving fraudulent unemployment claims.

The Town of Mamaroneck Police Department says cases tripled in the month of March. On average, four to five identity theft cases are typically called in per month but last month the number shot up to nineteen. In fact, four cases were called in to the Town jurisdiction on one recent Monday alone. None of those cases seem to be related.

Thieves steal the victim’s social security number, and apply for unemployment benefits. Often the victim discovers the fraud through their employer or the State Department of labor.

In Larchmont, police reported six such cases in February and five more in March. The Village of Mamaroneck Police reported seven cases in March. Both Larchmont and Mamaroneck police caution people not to respond to online or phone requests for personal information since that appears to be how the thieves get their information. Residents who are victimized are urged to secure credit monitoring, and all residents are encouraged to communicate with financial services only through existing apps or established phone numbers listed on their credit cards.

Other reported crimes include the following.

Larchmont

Burglary, March 12, 2021 Stuyvesant Avenue in the early morning hours. The homeowner reports leaving a rear door open after taking out the trash the night before the theft. Police say it appears the burglar attempted to enter a locked car parked in the driveway but instead discovered opportunity upon finding the house unlocked. Two computers and cash were stolen.

Village of Mamaroneck

Larceny, March 1, 2021 Waverly Avenue Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle

Larceny, March 1, 2021 Spencer lot Vehicle break in

Larceny, March 2, 2021 Fairway Avenue Vehicle break in

Dispute, March 10, 2021 Center Avenue Unruly customer reported

Larceny, March 16, 2021 Halstead Avenue Scooter stolen from in front of restaurant

Town of Mamaroneck

Larceny, March 9, 2021 Pryer Manor Road Mountain bike valued at $800 stolen from a garage left open.

Larceny, March 6, 2021 New York Sports Club, Madison Street $740 in cash stolen from a locker.

Auto Stripping, March 6, 2021, Boston Post Road Catalytic converter and other auto parts stolen from vehicle parked overnight in lot on Boston Post Road. Stolen parts valued at more than $700.