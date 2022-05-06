Special Surprises for Mothers Day: Shop Local!

Flowers on Mothers Day can be real…planted…or just last a very long time. Then, you can go out for dinner…

At the Flower Bar in Larchmont, their Mother’s Day bouquet is a flowing, garden arrangement with peonies, roses, sweet pea and cherry blossoms.

Three sizes: Standard ($125) Deluxe (as shown above, $195) and Premium ($285.)For the first time, they are offering the option to add more peonies for a fuller look.

Or…grab an Orchid plant at Larchmont Nurseries: $59 – $100.

Hungry? Larchmont’s new restaurant Ani Ramen is offering a “Bowl on Us card” to all the Moms who come in and dine with them on Sunday for them to use for their next visit. “It’s something we have done every year & we are happy to honor all the Moms w/ a little treat,” says Regional Director Kathleen Reyes.

