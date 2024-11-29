Sleighbells on the Avenues in Larchmont – Beginning Sat. Nov. 30

Find Frosty Scavenger Hunt: Nov. 30 – Dec. 7

To participate in this family-friendly scavenger hunt, pick up a passport at Atelier Modern and look for Frosty the Snowman hidden in local stores. When Frosty is found, the store stamps your passport. After 10 stamps, take your passport to Village Mercantile to be entered in a raffle to win prizes! Game ends Dec. 7. Winners will be announced @lovelarchmont.

Sponsored by: Atelier Modern

View the list of participating stores.

Sip & Shop: Nov. 30 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Many of our local retailers will stay open a little later to offer shoppers a taste of wines from Post Wine & Spirits, Winetasters, and Larchmont Wine and Liquor. Shoppers can sip and shop with free tastings on Nov. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m.

View the map of participating shops.

Trolley: Nov. 30 from 3 – 7 p.m.

A free trolley will transport shoppers between our two shopping districts (Palmer and Boston Post Road). Travel from Boston Post Road @ Larchmont Ave. to Chatsworth Ave. @ Vanderburgh and back again!

Shop Larchmont: Nov. 30 – Dec. 31

This loyalty card program will return for the holiday season, kicking off on Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 31. Shoppers earn stickers for every $50 spent at participating shops. After three stickers they can enter to win prizes.

The Wishing Wall: Nov. 30 – Dec. 31

Located inside Atelier Modern, The Wishing Wall is a community space for people to visit and write their wishes for the new year. The wishes will be collected and incorporated into an installation by local abstract expressionist artist Jill Krutick. Jill was commissioned to create a piece inspired by light in celebration of all the holidays that take place this time of year – Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year and the Winter Solstice. Shangri La Wishes, 2024 imagines an idyllic, bright, and peaceful place where we dream and get inspired.

Sponsored by: Atelier Modern



Nov. 30 – Dec. 31

Vote for the local tree that best embodies why It’s a Wonder-ful Life in Larchmont. The charity that decorates the winning tree will receive a $500 donation from Wonder.

Wonder is also giving you $5 off your order when you use the code Westchester5 at any Westchester Wonder location (Scarsdale, West Harrison, and Larchmont) from Nov. 30 – Dec. 20. One use per customer.