Sierra Club Opposes WJWW ‘Land Swap’

Kensico Reservoir (courtesy nyc.gov)

The Sierra Club has come out in opposition to the land swap that WJWW proposes in order to build a drinking water treatment plant.

In the current edition of the Sierra Club Lower Hudson group, the group says, “Sierra Club and the coalition oppose expansion of the airport and its operations, as they are a threat to the water in the Kensico Reservoir nearby, they pollute our air, the noise of landings or takeoffs is extremely intrusive to residents nearby … and because planes with few passengers, such as corporate or private planes, emit a shocking amount of greenhouse gases per passenger-mile, especially compared to commercial airline operations, at a time of climate emergency.”

theLoop has covered the story extensively.

