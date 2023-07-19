Sidebar: When Tempuras Flared in Larchmont, 2009

Anyone remember the June 2009 protests at Matsumoto Restaurant (now Wasabi at a different location) on Larchmont Avenue?

A local civil rights lawyer’s daughter was involved in a case where her African American friend was allegedly hired unseen for a hostess job at the Japanese restaurant, but then turned down when the owner saw that she was black.

Abby Brammer, then 17, below, received a financial award in return for dropping her federal civil rights suit.

We were told the resulting storm caused the owner to close shop and he left the country.