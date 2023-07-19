Thursday, July 20, 2023
81.8 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsSidebar: When Tempuras Flared in Larchmont, 2009
FeaturedKidsLarchmontLocalsMamaroneckNews

Sidebar: When Tempuras Flared in Larchmont, 2009

Loop Contributor
Loop Contributor
Comments 1
Post Views: 542

protestcrowd- matsumoto

 

Anyone remember the June 2009 protests at Matsumoto Restaurant (now Wasabi at a different location) on Larchmont Avenue?

A local civil rights lawyer’s daughter was involved in a case where her African American friend was allegedly hired unseen for a hostess job at the Japanese restaurant, but then turned down when the owner saw that she was black.

Abby Brammer, then 17, below,  received a financial award in return for dropping her federal civil rights suit. 

protestabby

 

We were told the resulting storm caused the owner to close shop and he left the country.

 

 

 

 

Loop Contributor
Loop Contributorhttps://larchmontloop.com

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peg
Peg
August 21, 2014 11:41 AM

I thought the reason for closing shop was the “bloody cleaver” incident over some unpaid debts!

1
Reply
Previous article
Today’s Photo: High Tide, Strong Winds
Next article
Attorney General: Mamaroneck Schools Must Make Racial Policy Changes

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Created and Managed by Hashif

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x