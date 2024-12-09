Mamaroneck & Larchmont Homeowners: Property Taxes Set to Soar in 2025

Homeowners in Mamaroneck and Larchmont: your Town property taxes are probably going up sharply.

The Mamaroneck Town Board is considering an average 9.95% Town tax levy increase for 2025, including a 15.7% increase for homeowners in the Villages of Mamaroneck and Larchmont and an 8.4% increase for those in the Unincorporated Area.

They are also projecting double digit tax increases in 2026 and 2027.

The board took comment at a December 4th public hearing but seems intent on staying the course. If it does, the Town of Mamaroneck will have exceeded the “2% tax cap” in seven of the last fourteen years. In this instance, batting .500 is an unenviable stat because the extra money comes out of your pocket.

As if the 10% increase were not high enough, at a pre-hearing meeting, the Administration also proposed adding $800,000 in funding to repair two Hommocks fields. 800 grand, with no formal bids, no environmental studies, no competitive bids and no fundraising or grant commitments; Taxpayers may be on the hook for a pricey but temporary fix of fields which are not yet self-sustaining. This, in the same budget cycle where the Town Board agreed to return $1 million of taxpayer funding that had been earmarked for another project years ago, also with no plans and no budget. “Deja vu?”

And why are Villagers, who make up 56% of the largest Townwide fund, staring down the barrel of a larger tax increase than Unincorporated Area homeowners? Because the budget allocates most of the Town Engineer and all of the Town Attorney budgets to the Townwide fund, which also carries most of the recreation budget and its roughly $1.1 million deficit. Overlooked is that Village taxpayers pay for the same categories of costs in their village taxes, without contribution from the other municipalities’ taxpayers.

Double-digit tax increases are the product of a process which lacks meaningful taxpayer input as to the services the Town should provide, which, in turn, leads the Town Board to subordinate principles of affordability to the Administration’s desire to provide all of the best services they think we want— immediately.

It doesn’t have to be this way. With a few changes, the 2025 Town Budget could be an equitable, tax-cap-compliant budget. You can submit written comments to the Town Board prior to their December 18, 2024 meeting. Or you might still be heard if you attend on the 18th at 8 pm in the Town Center Courtroom.