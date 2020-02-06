Shades Snatchers: Mamaroneck Village Police Blotter

Sunglasses are a hot item for thieves checking vehicles left unlocked and parked overnight on local streets. Mamaroneck Village police report numerous thefts from vehicles. While sunglasses are the most popular stolen items, thieves happy to take GPS units and in one case – a saw.

These are the complaints filed with the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department for January 13 – January 26, 2020.

January 24, 2020 Robbery 300 block of Mamaroneck Ave. A 17 year old male is approached by four unknown males who took his wallet. No injuries. The four juveniles are tracked down by police, arrested and charged with 2nd degree robbery. They were released to their guardians and are awaiting court appearances.

January 24, 2020 Larceny Complainants report multiple fraudulent transactions were made from their joint bank account.

January 21, 2020 Larceny Purse stolen from McDonalds on Boston Post Road. Complainant reports leaving her handbag at the McDonalds and when she returned it was gone.

January 20, 2020 Larceny Person reports items missing from his unlocked car parked overnight on Mamaroneck Avenue. GPS unit reported stolen.

January 19, 2020 Burglary – 600 block of North Barry Avenue Report of unknown person who entered commercial business basement and stole tools.

January 18, 2020 Harassment – Complainant reports receiving numerous unwanted text messages.

January 18, 2020 Larceny – Regatta Apartment Building Complainant reports someone entered unlocked car parked overnight in the building parking lot. Two pairs of sunglasses stolen.

January 16, 2020 Dispute – Police are are called to a reported verbal dispute between man and woman 600 block of Mamaroneck Avenue.

January 15, 2020 Fraud – Walk in reports losing money to a phone scam.

January 15, 2020 Fraud – M & T Bank, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue 49 year old Mount Vernon man charged with 2nd degree criminal impersonation, 1st and 2nd degree forgery, 1st degree identity theft, 3rd degree grand larceny. Suspect fraudulently identified himself as victim in order to take money from an account without authorization.

January 14, 2020 Larceny – 300 block East Boston Post Road. Woman reports that someone took her wallet from location. Investigation pending.

January 13, 2020 Larceny – Howard Avenue Person reports that someone stole pair of sunglasses from vehicle parked overnight at this location.

January 13, 2020 Fraud – Claflin Avenue Person reports a fraudulent charge on credit card account.

January 13, 2020 Larceny – 300 block of Stanley Avenue Person reports GPS unit and SKIL saw stolen from car parked overnight at this location.