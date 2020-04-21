Mamaroneck #seniorstrong Feeds Heroes

An active group of Sound Shore senior citizens have banded together as #seniorstrong to provide three weeks worth of hot meals for caregivers at White Plains Hospital during this critical time of Covid-19.

The #seniorstrong movement was created when staff of The Upper Class, a Mamaroneck based company specializing in excursions and cultural experiences for baby boomers, seniors and older adults heard from customers who wanted to help the community but were not sure how to help. One Upper Class staffer came up with the idea that not only serves medical workers but also benefits local restaurants struggling financially during the pandemic shutdown. The family owned business coordinated the donation plea and restaurant connections and meal delivery.

“We were overwhelmed with response. In the space of two days we had raised enough to provide three weeks of meals for White Plains Hospital. It is amazing,” says Brooke Lawer, co-owner of The Upper Class.

Last week, Family Deli & Catering in Mamaroneck busily prepared and individually packaged fifty dinners for daily deliveries to the hospital. The deli owner, who wants to stay anonymous and give #seniorstrong all the credit for the good deed, says they have cooked meals such as pasta and meatballs, grilled chicken, vegetables and rice.

“I’m not going to lie, making the meals is keeping business alive and employees working” says the owner of Family Deli.

Wellington’s Grill in Harrison is cooking meals for the second week. Lawer says that for the upcoming week they want to help more restaurants by partnering with more than one for the hot meals. “It’s supporting local restaurants, supporting the health care front line workers and activating our seniors. Three different and very impacted groups to help in a very big way,” says Lawer. “It is a way for us to celebrate our customers.” Delivery of meals are being conducted by another charity so as to not put any “seniors” at risk.

Donations are still being accepted to provide meals for White Plains Hospital through The Upper Class at 914 725-5640, email: info@theupperclass.net or website http://www.theupperclass.net. Watch a #seniorstrong video here: https://www.facebook.com/theupperclass.net/videos/73660003687493/