Scarsdale Police Blotter 06/03/2024 Thru: 06/10/2024

Walk-In – CIVIL INCIDENT

Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Walk-In

Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/03/2024 1028

[SCA 4581] SHELDRAKE RD

Action Priority Services Rendered (52) 3

Narrative:

24-17281 0958

Location/Address:

06/03/2024 0947 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

24-17286 1042

06/03/2024 0958 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

PO Mery (enroute to another call) reports a disabled motor

vehicle at the listed address.

06/03/2024 1017 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL

The listed party stated he was traveling westbound on

Mamaroneck Rd near Murray Hill Rd, at which time the front

passenger tire struck a pothole causing a hole to the tire.

The listed party notified a private tow. The listed vehicle

was located in front of the listed location off the roadway.

No further police action required. SPD 185 issued.

Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3

Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

Telephone

Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1101

[SCA 5194] WYNMOR RD

24-17289 1105

06/03/2024 1043 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

Caller reports solicitors in the above area on Wynmor Rd.

06/03/2024 1101 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS

Upon arrival patrol spoke to the listed party who advised

that he is part of a religious group and is not soliciting,

no further police action at this time.

Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1116

BRITTANY CLS

Walk-in party reports a property dispute with a contractor

working at his neighbor’s residence. Complainant will meet

SPD at his residence.

06/03/2024 1028 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY

Patrol responded to the listed location and spoke with the

complainant. He advised that approximately 2 months ago, his

neighbor removed a portion of his fence along the property

line without his permission, in order to put up a new fence.

The complainant stated that he will be contacting the

building department today in order to confirm the property

line. The complainant only wished for SPD documentation at

this time. SPD-185 issued.

Phone – DISABLED MOTORIST Services Rendered (52) 3

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1020

[SCA 7693] MAMARONECK RD

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1106 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

24-17296 1151Caller reports vehicles parked, obstructing the roadway and

fire hydrant.

06/03/2024 1116 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL

Vehicle relocated.

Walk-In – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD

Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/03/2024 1233

KELWYNNE RD

24-17300 1205

06/03/2024 1154 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

24-17303 1208

06/03/2024 1206 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Caller reports that a party damaged her vehicle at the above

location.

06/03/2024 1229 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS

Upon arrival patrol spoke to the calling party who advised

that a unknown party sideswiped her vehicle that was parked

i.f.o. the listed address. The calling party advised that

she did not want a formal report and only wished to document

the incident.

Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Citation/Warning Issued 3

Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1231

[SCA 4931] WESTVIEW LN

24-17304 1209

06/03/2024 1209 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Sign posted in violation of SVC.

06/03/2024 1231 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS

Homeowner/resident on scene advised of SVC. Sign moved by

resident.

Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1233

[SCA 4930] WESTVIEW LN

Walk-in party reports that her computer was hacked.

06/03/2024 1233 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY

Patrol spoke with the listed complainant at SPD HQ. She

reported that on 05/30/2024, her computer was hacked by

pop-up ads. The complainant stated that she has not used

said computer since it was hacked, and she is having it

destroyed. Additionally, she notified her credit bureaus,

and opened new bank accounts to prevent further fraud. She

requested a police report for documentation purposes. SPD-

185 issued.

911 – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN Services Rendered (52) 2

911

Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1229

[SCA 81] ARDMORE RD

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1209 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Services Rendered (52) 3

24-17305 1210

06/03/2024 1233 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS

24-17306 1210

06/03/2024 1210 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

06/03/2024 1248 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY

Homeowner notified and sign relocated.

Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT

24-17307 1211

06/03/2024 1211 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

06/03/2024 1254 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL

Homeowner notified, sign relocated.

Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Report Completed(15) 3

Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1351

[SCA 5192] WINDWARD LN

Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/03/2024 1248

HEATHCOTE RD

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1254

[SCA 2444] HARVEST DR

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1211 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1313 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS Two signs removed. See report.

Refer To Incident: 24-181-OF

24-17308 1211

Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1257

[SCA 4536] STRATTON RD

24-17309 1211

06/03/2024 1257 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS

Patrol made contact with the listed homeowner who advised

patrol that he was unaware of the SVC in regards to posting

signs. The homeowner gave patrol permission to move the

listed sign within the regulations of the SVC.

Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1408

[SCA 5452] STRATTON RD

24-17310 1212

06/03/2024 1408 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS

24-17315 1403

06/03/2024 1212 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

06/03/2024 1241 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL

Homeowner advised, and will relocate the sign.

911 – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52) 1

Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1419

[SCA 8044] DICKEL RD

24-17318 1501

06/03/2024 1404 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

MVA. No injuries.

06/03/2024 1417 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS

Upon arrival, parties had already exchanged information.

SPD-185s issued. Both vehicles drivne from the scene.

Walk-In – FOUND PROPERTY Report Completed(15) 3

Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1819

[SCA 5257] TOMPKINS RD

Upon arrival patrol observed a political sign posted i.f.o

the listed address approximately 3 feet from the curbing.

Patrol called the Scarsdale Building and Engineering

Departments. The listed engineer party advised that the

Village right of way is approximately 15′ from the center of

the roadway. Patrol estimated the listed sign to be 15′ from

the center of the roadway, no further action taken at this

time.

Radio – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3

Radio

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1242

PENN BLVD

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1506 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Listed party was present at SPD HQ to turn in a cell phone

which was found.

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1854 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS See incident report.

Refer To Incident: 24-182-OF

24-17319 1547

Phone – ASSISTANCE RENDERED

Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/03/2024 1604

SCARSDALE AVE + POPHAM RD

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1548 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

Caller reports wires down in the roadway.

Narrative: 06/03/2024 1604 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM

Wires observed to be blocking roadway. Wires were tied off

24-17332 1809

in the driveway of 860 Scarsdale Ave to allow traffic to

pass. Verizon notified.

06/03/2024 1606 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Verizon notified ticket# 606385.

24-17336 1904

06/03/2024 1810 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Caller reports a minor MVA no injuries.

06/03/2024 1840 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD

Upon arrival patrol confirmed with all parties that no

injuries were sustained. Patrol then assisted in the

exchange of information between the drivers. All in order

upon departure.

06/03/2024 1907 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

County advising of a psych patient who fled an ambulance at

the above location requesting assistance. Party is

described to be wearing a gown.

06/03/2024 2108 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

SPD patrol units responded to the area to assist multiple

WCPD units searching the surrounding area where the listed

psychiatric patient fled from the ambulance from the

northbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway. WCPD

requested additional units as well as a canine officer to

join the search. SPD units canvassed the surrrounding

neighborhood streets, the Weinfberg Nature Center, and

Scarsvac’s Komodo ATV was used to search the Quaker Ridge

Golf Course. The listed searches yielded negative results

for the described patient. WCPD cleared the scene requesting

no further assistance at this time. SPD units to monitor the

area for the remainder of the tour.

For Date: 06/04/2024 – Tuesday

24-17362 0259

Initiated – ASSISTANCE RENDERED

Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ

Initiated

[SCA 1054] CAMBRIDGE RD

06/04/2024 0300 Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ

Patrol observed a garage door open with lights on inside the

garage.

06/04/2024 0308 Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ

Patrol made contact with the homeowner who stated his son

returned home earlier and forgot to close the garage. The

homeowner was reminded to make sure his garage is secure

during the night for crime prevention purposes. The garage

door was closed by the homeowner. No further police

assistance requested.

Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52) 1

Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/03/2024 1840

RIDGECREST EAST

Radio – ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Sergeant ROBERT HEIN 06/03/2024 2058

MAMARONECK RD + HUTCHINSON RIVER PKWY

24-17364 0419

Phone – ASSIST OTHER AGENCY Services Rendered (52) 3

Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ 06/04/2024 0448

HUTCHINSON RIVER PKWY

24-17371 0638

06/04/2024 0420 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

County Police requesting a spanish speaking officer to HRP

N/B south of Weaver St.

06/04/2024 0446 Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ

Patrol assisted county units with SFTs on HRP near Wilmot

Rd. No further assistance requested by county units.

24-17374 0810

06/04/2024 0639 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Report of wires down in the roadway.

06/04/2024 0651 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM

Utility wires from 860 Scarsdale Ave observed down in

roadway. Wires removed from roadway.

Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT No Action Required 3

Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO 06/04/2024 0837

[SCA 7495] BIRCHALL DR

24-17375 0827

06/04/2024 0812 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

Caller reports homeowner at the above location has replaced

the sign that was taken down.

06/04/2024 0836 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Patrol arrived at the above location and determined the sign

was not in violation of SVC 247-2. No further police action

needed at this time.

06/04/2024 0831 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/04/2024 0651

Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE 06/04/2024 0851

LEBANON RD

Unfounded 3

Caller reports that a bulldozer is in use at this location

with out proper fencing. The caller states the building dept

advised her to call pd if the building dept was not open and

this happened. Location is right apart from 19 Ardmore.

06/04/2024 0850 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Upon arrival I observed an backhoe in use in the rear of the

residence at 18 Lebanon. There appears to be adequate

fencing of the construction site on the street side. I

observed the area from the backyard of 19 Ardmore and there

is a section of fencing that is down while the crew on scene

uses an excavator. The crew however is working within the

property line of 18 Lebanon and does not appear to be

encroaching on the property of 19 Ardmore. No violations

observed.

24-17376 0836

Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO 06/04/2024 0906

[SCA 6847] POST RD

24-17383 0928

06/04/2024 0836 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Caller reports an accident at this location. No injuries.

06/04/2024 0906 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Patrol arrived at the above location and made contact with

the listed parties who advised no medical attention was

needed at this time. Patrol facilitated an information

exchange between the listed parties and issued an SPD-185.

No further police action needed at this time.

24-17385 0937

06/04/2024 0930 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Multi-agency drill.

06/04/2024 1054 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

24-17406 1320

06/04/2024 0940 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

24-17408 1324

06/04/2024 1320 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Initiated – ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

[SCA 3181] MAMARONECK RD

Patrol assisted SVAC and SFD with a MCI drill at the

Scarsdale Pool. Patrol cordoned off an area of the parking

lot for safety during the drill and assisted with traffic

control on Mamaroneck Road until the conclusion of the

drill.

Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT

[SCA 4495] STONEHOUSE RD

Caller reports the owner of the black BMW parks his car all

day and takes the train to the City.

06/04/2024 0942 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

PEO Marin was dispatched.

06/04/2024 1220 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

TEO responded back to the location and issued 2 tickets.

Phone – ANIMAL COMPLAINT

Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE 06/04/2024 1339

WEAVER ST + STRATTON RD

Caller states there is a dead dog at this location.

06/04/2024 1338 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Upon arrival I canvassed the area for the carcass with

negative results. No further police action required.

Walk-In – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3

Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO 06/04/2024 1350

Location/Address: [SCA 7176] DOLMA RD

24-17409 1325

06/04/2024 1325 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Report of a Sign on village property

06/04/2024 1349 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

24-17413 1429

06/04/2024 1326 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Report of sign on village property

06/04/2024 1349 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD

Upon arrival, patrol advised the homeowner of the Village

Code regarding signs. The homeowner moved the signs back to

satisfy the Village Code. All in order upon departure.

Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/04/2024 1459

BRITE AVE + OLMSTED RD

24-17449 2056

06/04/2024 1429 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Caller repors an accident at this location. No injuries.

06/04/2024 1459 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD

Upon arrival, patrol confirmed with all parties that no

exchange between the drivers. No further police action

required.

911 – DISABLED MOTORIST Unfounded 3

Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS

Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/04/2024 2108

HUTCHINSON AVE

06/04/2024 2057 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS

E911 caller reports disabled motorist in an unsafe location

on Hutchinson Ave between Weaver St and the HRP exit ramp.

Check and advise.

06/04/2024 2108 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Patrol canvassed for the listed complaint with negative

results.

For Date: 06/05/2024 – Wednesday

24-17477 0210

911 – AUTO THEFT Report Completed(15) 3

Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN 06/05/2024 0535

[SCA 4414] SECOR RD

the homeowner who agreed to move the sign in compliance to

SCV 247-2. No further police action needed at this time.

Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/04/2024 1349

[SCA 6166] LAWRENCE RD

Narrative: 06/05/2024 0211 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Caller reports her vehicle was stolen approximately 10

minutes in the past.

Narrative: 06/05/2024 0534 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN See report.

Refer To Incident: 24-184-OF

24-17479 0305

Other – LARCENY

Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN

Other

[SCA 4412] SECOR RD

24-17487 0738

06/05/2024 0311 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN

Patrol made contact with the listed party who advised that

his ring camera showed an individual dressed in a black

hooded sweatshirt enter his vehicle and remove an item

(approx 0159 hrs). Caller was unsure what was taken and

wished to document the incident at this time. Caller advised

that he would follow up at a later time should he be able to

identify what was stolen; should he feel it be warranted to

report. No further police action requested at this time.

911 – ASSAULT Report Completed(15) 1

Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/05/2024 0930

[SCA 1535] EAST PKWY

Refer To Incident: 24-185-OF

24-17489 0816

Initiated – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT

Police Officer JAMIE BELL

PADDINGTON RD + OGDEN RD

24-17490 0824

06/05/2024 0816 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

Sign posted in violation of SVC 247.

06/05/2024 0818 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

06/05/2024 0825 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

24-17494 0847

Initiated – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Citation/Warning Issued 3

06/05/2024 0740 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

Caller reports a customer was attacked by another customer

who left the scene on a scooter. This party is described as

a m/w wearing a gray jacket and black pants with a gray cap.

06/05/2024 0841 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL

See incident report.

Unable to determind owner of the non-commercial sign. Sign

removed to be disposed of.

Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/05/2024 0902

[SCA 6064] FREIGHTWAY RD

Caller reports an audible alarm coming from the parking

structure.

06/05/2024 0902 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM

Listed vehicle was observed to be the source of the alarm.

RO was notified and responded to silence alarm.

[SCA 4161] RURAL DR

24-17496 0849

06/05/2024 0847 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

Sign posted in violation of SVC 247

06/05/2024 0848 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

24-17498 0857

06/05/2024 0852 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

Sign posted in violation of SVC247.

06/05/2024 0853 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

24-17500 0859

06/05/2024 0857 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

06/05/2024 0858 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

24-17523 1306

06/05/2024 0859 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

Two signs posted in violation of SVC 247.

24-17527 1447

06/05/2024 1306 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

911 hang up.

06/05/2024 1322 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

Contact with the homeowner, all in good order.

Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/05/2024 1457

Could Not Locate 3

Homeowner advised of the village code and sign was moved to

an appropriate location prior to my departure.

Citation/Warning Issued

3

Homeowner advised of the village code and stated he would

move the sign once he changed his shoes and left his house.

[SCA 5188] WINDWARD LN

Housekeeper at this location advised of the SVC. Sign to be

moved in accordance.

Contractor on scene advised of the SVC and moved the signs

in accordance with the requirements prior to my departure.

911 – ASSISTANCE RENDERED

[SCA 178] BLACK BIRCH LN

Services Rendered (52)

Location/Address: GARTH RD + POPHAM RD

24-17533 1628

06/05/2024 1448 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

Onstar reports an irratic driver southbound on Garth in a

white sedan with NJ plate# L48PHK.

06/05/2024 1457 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM

Area canvassed to negative results. Vehicle GOA.

Radio – AUTO ACCIDENT Could Not Locate 1

Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/05/2024 1643

POPHAM RD + LOCKWOOD RD

24-17553 1905

06/05/2024 1629 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

79A reporting a minor 10-39 at above location.

06/05/2024 1643 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

Patrol arrived on scene and canvassed for any accident at

the listed location, yielding negative results. A further

canvass of surrounding areas yielded similar results. No

further police action required.

911 – AUTO ACCIDENT Accident Report (mv104)

Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/05/2024 2116

CROSSWAY + MAMARONECK RD

1

Narrative: 06/05/2024 1906 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Accident reported at above location, injuries were reported

as likely.

Narrative: 06/05/2024 2116 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS See accident report.

Refer To Accident: 24-69-AC

24-17554 1947

Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/05/2024 2039

WEAVER ST + HUTCHINSON RIVER PKWY

24-17555 2021

06/05/2024 1949 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

06/05/2024 2023 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Caller states there is a male limping in the vicinity and

she is concerned.

06/05/2024 2038 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Patrol canvassed for the listed complaint, and yielded

negative results.

[SCA 8156] WOODS LN

Caller states there is a red Chrysler minivan parked in the

above location, that has been there for about a week.

06/05/2024 2050 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

Patrol arrived on scene and observed the listed vehicle

parked legally at the listed location. A plate check of the

vehicle showed that it is owned by a resident and all

information is valid and up to date. No further police

action required.

For Date: 06/06/2024 – Thursday

0800 – 0759 Printed: 06/10/2024

Report Completed(15)

24-17615 0750

Phone – DEAD ON ARRIVAL

Sergeant RONNIE AREFIEG 06/06/2024 1035

[SCA 30] ASPEN RD

Narrative: 06/06/2024 0751 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

Caller advised her father has passed at the above location.

Narrative: 06/06/2024 0925 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR See incident report.

Refer To Incident: 24-186-OF

24-17620 0816

Police Officer ADAM HENRY

HEATHCOTE RD + BROOKBY RD

24-17631 1050

06/06/2024 0818 Police Officer ADAM HENRY

24-17632 1104

Phone – CIVIL INCIDENT

Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/06/2024 1206

[SCA 6199] BREWSTER RD

06/06/2024 1105 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

24-17635 1121

Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN Accident Report (mv104)

2

Sign removed from the village right of way. Sign was

discarded.

Walk-In – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD Report Completed(15)

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/06/2024 1220

Location/Address: CROSSWAY

Narrative: 06/06/2024 1054 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

The above party is present at Hq to report ID theft. Party is at a loss of $49,000.

Narrative: 06/06/2024 1132 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL See incident report.

Refer To Incident: 24-188-OF

Caller advised she is having a disagreement with a

contractor and would like to speak with police.

06/06/2024 1205 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR

Patrol responded to the listed location and spoke to the

caller who stated she called the listed worker to repair a

refrigerator part at her residence. She stated that upon

completion of the work she asked the worker if he could open

the panel so she could see the new piece he installed. The

worker refused to open the panel and advised he no longer

wish to complete the job. SPD 185 issued. No further

Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/06/2024 1251

[SCA 1008] CLAREMONT RD

Narrative: 06/06/2024 1122 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE

24-17647 1452

06/06/2024 1126 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE

Caller advised his vehicle was struck while parked IFO the

above address.

Narrative: 06/06/2024 1209 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR See accident report.

Refer To Accident: 24-70-AC

24-17636 1124

Other – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT

FENIMORE RD + POST RD

24-17637 1126

I observed a sign for “Celtic Pro Wash” posted in violation

of the Scarsdale Village Code. I was unable to determine an

address for the business. I removed the sign and discarded

it. No further police action required.

FENIMORE RD + FOX MEADOW RD

Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN

Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/06/2024 1702

[SCA 3122] MAMARONECK RD

Accident Report (mv104)

Narrative: 06/06/2024 1455 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS

Caller reports her vehicle was hit with damage while parked.

Narrative: 06/06/2024 1702 Police Officer JAMIE BELL See mv-104.

Refer To Accident: 24-71-AC

24-17651 1552

Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/06/2024 1650

No Action Required

06/06/2024 1554 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Caller states she is concerned about a large political sign

at the above address.

06/06/2024 1649 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Patrol observed 2 signs adjacent to the front driveway of

the property. 1 sign was observed to be on the ground

approximately 15 feet from the curb. The second was observed

fixed to tree branches approximately 30 feet from the curb

24-17654 1705

Initiated – DISABLED MOTORIST

Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

[SCA 4853] WEAVER ST

24-17655 1709

06/06/2024 1706 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

24-17671 2037

06/06/2024 1711 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Caller states her daughter just observed an SUV driving on

Fox Meadow towards Fenimore and a male was getting out and

pulling on door handles. The vehicle is described as a long

white or light silver SUV and the male was described as

wearing a red shirt.

06/06/2024 1725 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

Patrol arrived on scene and canvassed for any vehicle or

person matching the listed description in the listed

location, along with the surrounding areas, yielding

06/06/2024 2039 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

For Date: 06/07/2024 – Friday

24-17728 0812

Phone – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Unfounded 3

Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/07/2024 0931

DEPOT PL

line. Both signs were fixed more than 13 feet from the

curb/street line into the listed property, and seemingly not

within the village right of way. No further action at this

Patrol observed a disabled refueling truck at the listed

06/06/2024 1720 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Patrol conducted traffic control while the delivery driver

performed a manual reset of the listed truck. Said delivery

driver corrected the issue and left the location with no

further incident.

Phone – SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/06/2024 1725

FOX MEADOW RD + FENIMORE RD

Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/06/2024 2057

MAMARONECK RD + SAXON WOODS RD

It was reported that a sign in the above location is in

violation of the SVC.

06/06/2024 2057 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Patrol observed sign on public right of way at the listed

intersection for a power washing service. No address for

said business observed listed on the sign. Additional google

searching failed to yield an address for said service. Said

sign was properly disposed of.

24-17733 1012

06/07/2024 0814 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Caller states there is a male in the above location yelling,

she believes there may be a mental health issue. The male

may be located in the MTA ticket office, but she is unsure.

06/07/2024 0931 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI

Patrol canvassed the facility with negative results. MTA

Police notified and responded.

Walk-In – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/07/2024 1110

PADDINGTON RD

06/07/2024 1014 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Walk-in states he is concerned about a male that has been

talking to his au pair.

06/07/2024 1110 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI

Patrol spoke to listed walk-in party who stated that when

she regularly drops off the child she cares for at Fox

Meadow School, she is often approached by a male white

approximately 70 years of age also dropping off a child at

the school. Listed party further states the male engages her

in friendly conversation but she is intimidated by him. The

party was advised to inform the male that the conversation

is unwanted and to recontact SPD if the male continues.

Patrol to conduct ride-bys of the location more frequently

during drop-ff and pick-up hours. The incident was reported

for documentation purposes only at this time, no further

police action required.

Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/07/2024 1057

EAST PKWY + POPHAM RD

24-17734 1026

24-17744 1304

06/07/2024 1027 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

Caller states he was involved in a minor MVA at the above

06/07/2024 1056 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS

06/07/2024 1305 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

24-17750 1453

Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Unfounded 3

Information exchnage completed.

Det. Sergeant DINIS CASTRO 06/07/2024 1440

WALWORTH AVE

Caller states there is a wire hanging in the roadway in the

above location.

06/07/2024 1440 Det. Sergeant DINIS CASTRO

Patol observed a damaged service power line on the roadway.

The service line appears to have been accidentally riped

away from the electrical box attachment of 11 Walworth Ave.

Desk Officer attempted to notify the homeowner or keyholder

with negative results. Coned emergency crew was notified and

arrived on scene to repair the damage.

Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/07/2024 1551

SECOR RD + MAMARONECK RD

24-17751 1513

06/07/2024 1453 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI

06/07/2024 1514 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Banker at the location believes one of her customers is

being scammed, and would like to speak with an officer.

06/07/2024 1603 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

Patrol arrived on scene and spoke with the involved party

who advised that they had been called by a male stating he

worked at chase bank and needed money to stop an account

closure. The bank manager stated she observed the involved

party withdrawing a large sum of money and when she

questioned the involved party, she was advised of the

attempted scam. The involved party advised that she was at

no financial loss and would be blocking the phone number

calling her. A SPD 185 was completed and given to the

involved party. No further police action required.

24-17755 1552

Phone – NOISE COMPLAINT

[SCA 594] BRADFORD RD

24-17761 1700

06/07/2024 1554 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

06/07/2024 1703 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Walk-in party advised that she noticed (4) forged checks

against her bank statement, and would like to speak with an

officer.

06/07/2024 1810 Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI

Patrol responded to headquarters and met with the reporting

party. The reporting party stated that on June 6th she

noticed two forged checks that had been fraudulently cashed.

Upon making contact with her bank the reporting party was

notified of two more forged checks that had been cashed.

Each check was for the amount of $500.00 and the reporting

Caller states there is a traffic build up at the listed

intersection.

06/07/2024 1550 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD

Patrol checked the intersection and found no traffic

condition.

Phone – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/07/2024 1603

[SCA 1536] EAST PKWY

Caller reports a loud music being played at the listed

address.

06/07/2024 1559 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Caller contacted Dispatch and advised the music was lowered.

Said party requested to cancel police response.

Walk-In – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI 06/07/2024 1810

[SCA 6523] MORRIS LN

24-17764 1709

Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/07/2024 1729

BELL RD + BOULEVARD

24-17765 1713

06/07/2024 1713 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

24-17766 1751

06/07/2024 1716 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Caller advises of a gathering at the location, and advised

cars are parked on both sides of the road creating a traffic

condition. Check and advise.

06/07/2024 1730 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD

Upon arrival, patrol observed all vehicles to be parked

legally. Patrol, along with other vehicles were able to

travel through the area without incident. All in order upon

departure.

06/07/2024 1757 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

party was at a total loss of $2,000. The four checks were

cashed on May 6th, 16th, 29th, and on June 5th. The

reporting party stated that the account has since been

frozen, but that another attempt to cash a forged check was

made on today’s date. This attempted was blocked by the

bank. It is of note that the reporting party only wished to

document the issue and wanted no further police action or

follow up. In addition, the calling party was in the process

of being made whole by her bank. No further police action is

required at this time.

Caller advises of a male party (possible hispanic) wearing

jeans and white tee shirt entering folks yards in the area.

Said party is said to be occupying a tan colored SUV. Said

caller advised the activity seemed suspicious to her. Check

and advise.

06/07/2024 1729 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR

Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

Alarm – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)

Alarm System

Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/07/2024 1730

[SCA 512] BRITE AVE

Walk-In – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN

Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/07/2024 1840

[SCA 5242] PALMER AVE

Walk-in advised while parked in the listed lot at 1011 hours

on this date, NY REG JMD-8911 hit his vehicle causing damage

and left the scene. Said walk-in party just noticed the

listed damage, was left a note from a witness detailing the

vehicle that left the scene, and has video surveillance of

the incident in his possession.

06/07/2024 1839 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR

Patrol spoke with the walk in party at SPD HQ who showed

patrol a video of a minor vehicle collision in the Wilgren

parking of his unattended car. Patrol was able to contact

the driver of the other vehicle who believed no damage was

done to either vehicle. Patrol facilitated an information

exchange. SPD 185 issued to both parties.

24-17774 1905

Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI 06/07/2024 1916

[SCA 2028] GARDEN RD

24-17789 2110

06/07/2024 1906 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Report of a large branch down on Garden Rd between

Mamaroneck and Oxford. Check and advise.

06/07/2024 1916 Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI

Patrol arrived on scene and observed a tree branch partially

blocking the listed roadway. Patrol, along with SPD 3, were

able to remove the large branch from the roadway so that it

was once again completely passable. A note was placed on the

log for Highway to remove the tree debris from the side of

the roadway. No further police action is required at this

Phone – FIREWORKS COMPLAINT Unfounded 3

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/07/2024 2129

COOPER RD

24-17799 2225

Vicinity of:

06/07/2024 2118 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Report of fireworks in the area. Check and advise.

06/07/2024 2129 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

Patrol canvassed the area yielding negative results. No

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/07/2024 2242

[SCA 6364] BREWSTER RD

06/07/2024 2226 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER

Report of an unoccupied gray SUV parked in the middle of the

road in the vicinity of the listed location. Check and

advise.

06/07/2024 2242 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

parked in the middle of the roadway. Patrol was able to make

contact with the registered owner who advised they would be

moving it into a spot. No further police action required.

For Date: 06/08/2024 – Saturday

24-17811 0131

911 – DEAD ON ARRIVAL

Police Officer VIET DANG 06/08/2024 0251

[SCA 4373] SAXON WOODS RD

Narrative: 06/08/2024 0132 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN

Caller requests an ambulance for an elder female who is

unresponsive.

Narrative: 06/08/2024 0251 Police Officer VIET DANG See incident report.

Refer To Incident: 24-189-OF

24-17814 0144

Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Unfounded 3

Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO 06/08/2024 0159

HUNTINGTON AVE + BRITE AVE

24-17827 0807

06/08/2024 0146 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN

Caller reports a dog barking in the area. Caller states the

dog has been barking for approx 2 hours. Caller is unsure of

the exact location but stated that it is somewhere between

Huntington Ave and Fenimore Rd.

06/08/2024 0159 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO

Patrol responded to the above location and canvassed the

surrounding area with negative findings. No further.

Other – BURGLARY Report Completed(15)

Police Officer NICHOLAS SAGLIBENE 06/08/2024 0939

[SCA 714] BROWN RD

06/08/2024 0809 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

RapidSOS alert, no answer on call back. Eastchester PD

contacted SPD to state they have that caller on the phone

and he is a contractor reporting his tools were stolen.

Refer To Incident: 24-190-OF

24-17831 0931

06/08/2024 0844 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

Caller reports a low hanging wire.

06/08/2024 0925 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

Patrol arrived on scene and observed a low hanging wire, not

currently low enough to cause a traffic condition. Patrol

spoke with the homeowner and advised them to contact Con-Ed

in regards. No further police action required.

Phone – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/08/2024 0952

[SCA 802] SPENCER PL

06/08/2024 0933 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

Caller reports a homeless woman that she feels might need

assistance in the listed area. Please check and advise.

06/08/2024 0952 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

Patrol arrived on scene and spoke with the listed party who

advised she is currently homeless. That party advised they

were not in need of assistance at this time and was just

sitting to relax. Patrol was able to provide the listed

party information for local shelters in case assistance is

needed later. No further police action required at this

06/08/2024 0939 Police Officer NICHOLAS SAGLIBENE

Report completed.

24-17828 0843

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/08/2024 0925

[SCA 5154] WALWORTH AVE

24-17833 1008

[SCA 3638] POST RD

24-17844 1228

06/08/2024 1008 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

24-17884 1951

06/08/2024 1229 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

10-39, no injuries.

06/08/2024 1314 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA

No further police action required.

Caller reports a large bird in the roadway that might be

injured.

06/08/2024 1010 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN

Caller states that the bird flew to a tree but the caller

still feels that the bird is injured. Caller was given the

number for Wildlife Solutions.

Other – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/08/2024 1314

Walk-In – FOUND PROPERTY

Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/08/2024 2030

DRAKE RD + OBRY DR

Narrative: 06/08/2024 1952 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Pedestrian present at SPD HQ with a found coin purse.

Narrative: 06/08/2024 1953 Detective JUSTIN WILDER See incident report.

Refer To Incident: 24-191-OF

24-17886 2013

Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/08/2024 2035

MAMARONECK RD + SHELDRAKE RD

24-17887 2052

06/08/2024 2014 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Caller reports an injured rabbit across from 54 Mamaroneck

Road.

06/08/2024 2035 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY

An injured bunny was observed on the side of the road.

Patrol provided the caller with a list of wildlife services.

No further police assistance requested.

Call Closed By: Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2106

Location/Address: [SCA 2401] HUNTINGTON AVE

24-17889 2117

06/08/2024 2054 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

24-17890 2129

06/08/2024 2122 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Caller reports a loud party near the listed location.

06/08/2024 2200 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI

Patrol arrived at the location and heard music coming from a

backyard. Patrol was able to make contact with the homeowner

who agreed to lower the music. Patrol advise the home owner

of the Village code regarding noise.

24-17891 2155

06/08/2024 2130 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

24-17893 2218

06/08/2024 2156 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Caller reports a large group of youths making a lot of noise

near the listed intersection.

06/08/2024 2231 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI

Patrol arrived at the location and observed a large party in

the backyard. Patrol made contact with the homeowner who

stated that the party is over and everyone is leaving.

Patrol waited at the location until the crown dispersed.

911 – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Unfounded 3

Caller reports what he believes to be riding motorcycles

and/or electric bikes on school grounds. Check and advise.

06/08/2024 2106 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI

Police arrived on scene and didnt observe the mentioned

bikes in the area. A resident informed patrol that the kids

on the electric bike are no longer at the location. No

further police assistance needed.

Phone – NOISE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2200

OAK LN + BUTLER RD

Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/08/2024 2155

[SCA 5239] SECOR RD

Caller reports excessively loud music at the listed

06/08/2024 2154 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

Upon arrival, I made contact with the assistant manager who

sent the manager on duty out to speak with me. I advised of

the noise complaint, and he stated the music would be turned

down. The director of events came out to speak with me who

explained they would put sides down to dull the sound a bit

and the bass had been shut off. All in order upon my

Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2234

HAMPTON RD + BUTLER RD

Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/08/2024 2227

24-17897 2301

06/08/2024 2219 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

24-17898 2305

06/08/2024 2305 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Caller reports a Jeep Wrangler no further description

driving recklessly throughout the neighborhood.

06/08/2024 2322 Detective JUSTIN WILDER

area with negative results.

Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2320

GREENACRES AVE

24-17899 2340

06/08/2024 2306 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Caller reports his neighbors at the above address are making

noise including music in their backyard.

06/08/2024 2319 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI

Patrol responded to the location and didnt hear any music or

loud noise.

06/08/2024 2342 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Caller at the above address reports a loud gathering coming

from behind her home in the area of Brewster Road.

06/09/2024 0004 Detective JUSTIN WILDER

For Date: 06/09/2024 – Sunday

24-17900 0023

Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0047

[SCA 949] CLARENCE RD

Caller reports approximately 30 youths on bicycles riding on

the High School track.

06/08/2024 2225 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY

Patrol canvassed the high school track with negative

Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/08/2024 2322

HAMPTON RD

Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0004

[SCA 7762] KENSINGTON RD

Narrative: 06/09/2024 0025 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

24-17901 0030

Caller requesting to check to see if her daughter is at her

grandparents home. Caller further states no one is

answering their phones.

06/09/2024 0047 Detective JUSTIN WILDER

Patrol responded to the above location and spoke with the

homeowner, who stated that her grand daughter was not there.

Prior to departure, headquarters advised that the grand

daughter arrived at her home.

24-17902 0058

06/09/2024 0032 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Caller requests a wellness check due to his wife not

answering her cell phone or house phone in over 10 hours.

06/09/2024 0100 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO

Patrol responded to the above location and conducted

wellness check on the listed party. With caller

authorization, patrol made entry and located the listed

party, who was sleeping in bed. She advised that she was not

in need of medical attention. Patrol made notification of

wellness to the calling party. No further at this time.

24-17923 0805

06/09/2024 0059 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN

Caller reports a U-HAUL truck which has been parked outside

his home throughout the day in violation of over night

commercial parking.

06/09/2024 0127 Detective JUSTIN WILDER

Patrol responded to the above location. Patrol observed the

listed vehicle, which was legally parked at this time. All

in apparent good order.

06/09/2024 0810 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

24-17928 1016

Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)

Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0101

[SCA 1558] EDGEWOOD RD

Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0128

[SCA 4971] WHITE RD

Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/09/2024 0850

[SCA 5073] WALWORTH AVE

Caller reports that his vehicle was damaged from a previous

incident involving an unknown vehicle and downed power

lines.

06/09/2024 0848 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

Upon arrival, I spoke with the calling party who advised

while he was away, his vehicle was parked at this location

and was damaged by a downed wire on 06/07/2024, see 24-17744

in regard. At this time he was reporting this for

documentation purposes for insurance and no further

assistance was requested. SPD-185 provided.

Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 1041

[SCA 6755] RURAL DR

24-17930 1030

06/09/2024 1021 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Caller reports construction work being done at this the

listed address.

06/09/2024 1041 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI

Patrol did not observe any parties in violation upon arrival

but advised construction workers on location of the Village

Code in regard. No further police action required.

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/09/2024 1042

DICKEL RD + POST RD

24-17956 1301

06/09/2024 1033 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Caller reports two males walking on properties near the

listed intersection. Caller states they may be construction

workers but believes it’s suspicious because he doesn’t see

construction vehicles.

06/09/2024 1041 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL

Parties are surveyors. No further police action required.

24-17958 1320

06/09/2024 1302 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

24-17965 1614

06/09/2024 1323 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA

Report of an audible alarm near the listed location.

06/09/2024 1337 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL

Patrol canvassed the area, which yielded negative results.

Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 1709

TAUNTON RD

Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/09/2024 1314

[SCA 5077] WALWORTH AVE

Caller reports a blue ME/BE sedan parked too far from the

curb causing a traffic condition near the listed address.

06/09/2024 1314 Police Officer JAMIE BELL

Upon arrival, I observed the listed vehicle parked slightly

more than 12″ away from the curb. I obtained the r/o’s

contact information via local checks and contacted him in

regard. He advised the vehicle would be moved momentarily.

Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/09/2024 1337

BOULEVARD + CLARENCE RD

Narrative: 06/09/2024 1619 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Nassau County Dispatch requests a welfare check at the

24-17966 1636

listed location. Check and advise.

06/09/2024 1708 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI

Patrol spoke with a neighbor who provided the listed party’s

contact information. Patrol called the listed party who

stated he was on his way back from his Hamptons residence to

Scarsdale and was stopping to have dinner with his daughter

on the way. The listed party further stated that all was in

order and his son may have made a false report maliciously.

Dispatch notified to advise Nassau County of the

information. No further police action required.

Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 1711

HARWOOD CT

24-17967 1700

06/09/2024 1644 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Caller states a large group of youths running up and down

the stairs as well as in and out of the lobby creating a

disturbance. Check and advise.

06/09/2024 1711 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI

Patrol canvassed the location yielding negative results.

Building super stated parties left location prior to

arrival. No further police action required.

24-17978 1932

06/09/2024 1701 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Caller reports extremely loud music coming from the above

06/09/2024 1722 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY

Patrol spoke to an event coordinator for a youth event

taking place at Quaker Ridge School. She agreed to lower the

volume, and stated the event would be concluding in 20

minutes. No further police action required.

Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 2013

[SCA 7812] EAST PKWY

24-17985 2201

06/09/2024 1933 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Caller states they were in an accident with a parked car.

06/09/2024 2013 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI

Patrol obtained vehicle owner/operator and insurance

information for party on scene, unable to make contact with

owner of parked vehicle. SPD-185 and Accident Information

Exchange form issued to listed party and parked vehicle. No

injuries reported. No further police action required.

Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 2220

Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/09/2024 1722

OLD LYME RD

Location/Address: PADDINGTON RD

24-17990 2245

06/09/2024 2202 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO

Caller is reporting a large bonfire at the above location

that seems to be unattended and getting larger.

06/09/2024 2219 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI

Patrol spoke to caller who stated the exact location of the

fire was unknown but it was now extinguished. No further

police action necessary.

06/09/2024 2306 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY

For Date: 06/10/2024 – Monday

24-18011 0548

911 – LARCENY ATTEMPT Services Rendered (52)

Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO 06/10/2024 0639

OGDEN RD

06/10/2024 0549 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Caller reports an individual entered her car and took her

garage door opener, opened her garage and entered it.

06/10/2024 0615 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO

06/10/2024 0639 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO

Patrol arrived to the above location and met with the listed

party, who advised that at 0545hrs, she heard her garage

door open and close. She checked her doorbell camera and

observed a man entering the listed vehicle that was parked

and unlocked in her driveway. The party obtained her garage

door opener from her vehicle to gain access to her garage,

and then exited the premises in a waiting white sedan. No

make or model determined. She advised that the party kept

her garage door opener and fears that they may return later.

Patrol advised her to deactivate the garage door remote and

ensure all vehicles are secured. She advised that only

wishes to document the incident at this time and requested

rideby’s of the residence until 6/13/24. VCS log note

entered. SPD185 issued on scene.

24-18012 0554

Police Officer VIET DANG 06/10/2024 0701

[SCA 2073] GRAHAM RD

Radio – BUSINESS HOUSE UNLOCKED

Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/09/2024 2306

[SCA 6704] PALMER AVE

Patrol found an unlocked rear door to the listed business.

An interior check was conducted, and all was found in good

order. Patrol notified dispatch, who was unable to make

contact with a keyholder. A voicemail was left in regards.

Rear door was unable to be secured prior to departure.

Narrative: 06/10/2024 0557 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Caller states her mother has passed away. Narrative: 06/10/2024 0630 Police Officer VIET DANG

Refer To Incident: 24-192-OF

24-18013 0558

Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN 06/10/2024 0616

[SCA 5415] EAST PKWY

Narrative: 06/10/2024 0601 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN

Caller reports a male who is yelling the waiting room.

Narrative: 06/10/2024 0615 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN Upon arrival patrol along with MTA canvassed the area yielding negative results.