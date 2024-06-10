Scarsdale Police Blotter 06/03/2024 Thru: 06/10/2024
Walk-In – CIVIL INCIDENT
Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Walk-In
Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/03/2024 1028
[SCA 4581] SHELDRAKE RD
Action Priority Services Rendered (52) 3
Jurisdiction: Scarsdale
Narrative:
24-17281 0958
Location/Address:
06/03/2024 0947 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
24-17286 1042
06/03/2024 0958 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
PO Mery (enroute to another call) reports a disabled motor
vehicle at the listed address.
06/03/2024 1017 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL
The listed party stated he was traveling westbound on
Mamaroneck Rd near Murray Hill Rd, at which time the front
passenger tire struck a pothole causing a hole to the tire.
The listed party notified a private tow. The listed vehicle
was located in front of the listed location off the roadway.
No further police action required. SPD 185 issued.
Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3
Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
Telephone
Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1101
[SCA 5194] WYNMOR RD
24-17289 1105
06/03/2024 1043 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
Caller reports solicitors in the above area on Wynmor Rd.
06/03/2024 1101 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS
Upon arrival patrol spoke to the listed party who advised
that he is part of a religious group and is not soliciting,
no further police action at this time.
Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1116
BRITTANY CLS
Walk-in party reports a property dispute with a contractor
working at his neighbor’s residence. Complainant will meet
SPD at his residence.
06/03/2024 1028 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY
Patrol responded to the listed location and spoke with the
complainant. He advised that approximately 2 months ago, his
neighbor removed a portion of his fence along the property
line without his permission, in order to put up a new fence.
The complainant stated that he will be contacting the
building department today in order to confirm the property
line. The complainant only wished for SPD documentation at
this time. SPD-185 issued.
Phone – DISABLED MOTORIST Services Rendered (52) 3
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1020
[SCA 7693] MAMARONECK RD
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1106 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
24-17296 1151Caller reports vehicles parked, obstructing the roadway and
fire hydrant.
06/03/2024 1116 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL
Vehicle relocated.
Walk-In – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD
Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/03/2024 1233
KELWYNNE RD
24-17300 1205
06/03/2024 1154 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
24-17303 1208
06/03/2024 1206 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Caller reports that a party damaged her vehicle at the above
location.
06/03/2024 1229 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS
Upon arrival patrol spoke to the calling party who advised
that a unknown party sideswiped her vehicle that was parked
i.f.o. the listed address. The calling party advised that
she did not want a formal report and only wished to document
the incident.
Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Citation/Warning Issued 3
Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1231
[SCA 4931] WESTVIEW LN
24-17304 1209
06/03/2024 1209 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Sign posted in violation of SVC.
06/03/2024 1231 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS
Homeowner/resident on scene advised of SVC. Sign moved by
resident.
Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1233
[SCA 4930] WESTVIEW LN
Walk-in party reports that her computer was hacked.
06/03/2024 1233 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY
Patrol spoke with the listed complainant at SPD HQ. She
reported that on 05/30/2024, her computer was hacked by
pop-up ads. The complainant stated that she has not used
said computer since it was hacked, and she is having it
destroyed. Additionally, she notified her credit bureaus,
and opened new bank accounts to prevent further fraud. She
requested a police report for documentation purposes. SPD-
185 issued.
911 – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN Services Rendered (52) 2
911
Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1229
[SCA 81] ARDMORE RD
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1209 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Services Rendered (52) 3
24-17305 1210
06/03/2024 1233 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS
24-17306 1210
06/03/2024 1210 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
06/03/2024 1248 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY
Homeowner notified and sign relocated.
Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT
24-17307 1211
06/03/2024 1211 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
06/03/2024 1254 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL
Homeowner notified, sign relocated.
Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Report Completed(15) 3
Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1351
[SCA 5192] WINDWARD LN
Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/03/2024 1248
HEATHCOTE RD
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1254
[SCA 2444] HARVEST DR
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1211 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1313 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS Two signs removed. See report.
Refer To Incident: 24-181-OF
24-17308 1211
Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1257
[SCA 4536] STRATTON RD
24-17309 1211
06/03/2024 1257 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS
Patrol made contact with the listed homeowner who advised
patrol that he was unaware of the SVC in regards to posting
signs. The homeowner gave patrol permission to move the
listed sign within the regulations of the SVC.
Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1408
[SCA 5452] STRATTON RD
24-17310 1212
06/03/2024 1408 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS
24-17315 1403
06/03/2024 1212 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
06/03/2024 1241 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL
Homeowner advised, and will relocate the sign.
911 – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52) 1
Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/03/2024 1419
[SCA 8044] DICKEL RD
24-17318 1501
06/03/2024 1404 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
MVA. No injuries.
06/03/2024 1417 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS
Upon arrival, parties had already exchanged information.
SPD-185s issued. Both vehicles drivne from the scene.
Walk-In – FOUND PROPERTY Report Completed(15) 3
Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/03/2024 1819
[SCA 5257] TOMPKINS RD
Upon arrival patrol observed a political sign posted i.f.o
the listed address approximately 3 feet from the curbing.
Patrol called the Scarsdale Building and Engineering
Departments. The listed engineer party advised that the
Village right of way is approximately 15′ from the center of
the roadway. Patrol estimated the listed sign to be 15′ from
the center of the roadway, no further action taken at this
time.
Radio – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3
Radio
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/03/2024 1242
PENN BLVD
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1506 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Listed party was present at SPD HQ to turn in a cell phone
which was found.
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1854 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS See incident report.
Refer To Incident: 24-182-OF
24-17319 1547
Phone – ASSISTANCE RENDERED
Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/03/2024 1604
SCARSDALE AVE + POPHAM RD
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1548 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
Caller reports wires down in the roadway.
Narrative: 06/03/2024 1604 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM
Wires observed to be blocking roadway. Wires were tied off
24-17332 1809
in the driveway of 860 Scarsdale Ave to allow traffic to
pass. Verizon notified.
06/03/2024 1606 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Verizon notified ticket# 606385.
24-17336 1904
06/03/2024 1810 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Caller reports a minor MVA no injuries.
06/03/2024 1840 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD
Upon arrival patrol confirmed with all parties that no
injuries were sustained. Patrol then assisted in the
exchange of information between the drivers. All in order
upon departure.
06/03/2024 1907 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
County advising of a psych patient who fled an ambulance at
the above location requesting assistance. Party is
described to be wearing a gown.
06/03/2024 2108 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
SPD patrol units responded to the area to assist multiple
WCPD units searching the surrounding area where the listed
psychiatric patient fled from the ambulance from the
northbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway. WCPD
requested additional units as well as a canine officer to
join the search. SPD units canvassed the surrrounding
neighborhood streets, the Weinfberg Nature Center, and
Scarsvac’s Komodo ATV was used to search the Quaker Ridge
Golf Course. The listed searches yielded negative results
for the described patient. WCPD cleared the scene requesting
no further assistance at this time. SPD units to monitor the
area for the remainder of the tour.
For Date: 06/04/2024 – Tuesday
24-17362 0259
Initiated – ASSISTANCE RENDERED
Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ
Initiated
[SCA 1054] CAMBRIDGE RD
06/04/2024 0300 Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ
Patrol observed a garage door open with lights on inside the
garage.
06/04/2024 0308 Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ
Patrol made contact with the homeowner who stated his son
returned home earlier and forgot to close the garage. The
homeowner was reminded to make sure his garage is secure
during the night for crime prevention purposes. The garage
door was closed by the homeowner. No further police
assistance requested.
Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52) 1
Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/03/2024 1840
RIDGECREST EAST
Radio – ASSIST OTHER AGENCY
Sergeant ROBERT HEIN 06/03/2024 2058
MAMARONECK RD + HUTCHINSON RIVER PKWY
24-17364 0419
Phone – ASSIST OTHER AGENCY Services Rendered (52) 3
Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ 06/04/2024 0448
HUTCHINSON RIVER PKWY
24-17371 0638
06/04/2024 0420 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
County Police requesting a spanish speaking officer to HRP
N/B south of Weaver St.
06/04/2024 0446 Police Officer CHRISTIAN HENRIQUEZ
Patrol assisted county units with SFTs on HRP near Wilmot
Rd. No further assistance requested by county units.
24-17374 0810
06/04/2024 0639 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Report of wires down in the roadway.
06/04/2024 0651 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM
Utility wires from 860 Scarsdale Ave observed down in
roadway. Wires removed from roadway.
Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT No Action Required 3
Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO 06/04/2024 0837
[SCA 7495] BIRCHALL DR
24-17375 0827
06/04/2024 0812 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
Caller reports homeowner at the above location has replaced
the sign that was taken down.
06/04/2024 0836 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Patrol arrived at the above location and determined the sign
was not in violation of SVC 247-2. No further police action
needed at this time.
06/04/2024 0831 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/04/2024 0651
Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE 06/04/2024 0851
LEBANON RD
Unfounded 3
Caller reports that a bulldozer is in use at this location
with out proper fencing. The caller states the building dept
advised her to call pd if the building dept was not open and
this happened. Location is right apart from 19 Ardmore.
06/04/2024 0850 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Upon arrival I observed an backhoe in use in the rear of the
residence at 18 Lebanon. There appears to be adequate
fencing of the construction site on the street side. I
observed the area from the backyard of 19 Ardmore and there
is a section of fencing that is down while the crew on scene
uses an excavator. The crew however is working within the
property line of 18 Lebanon and does not appear to be
encroaching on the property of 19 Ardmore. No violations
observed.
24-17376 0836
Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO 06/04/2024 0906
[SCA 6847] POST RD
24-17383 0928
06/04/2024 0836 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Caller reports an accident at this location. No injuries.
06/04/2024 0906 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Patrol arrived at the above location and made contact with
the listed parties who advised no medical attention was
needed at this time. Patrol facilitated an information
exchange between the listed parties and issued an SPD-185.
No further police action needed at this time.
24-17385 0937
06/04/2024 0930 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Multi-agency drill.
06/04/2024 1054 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
24-17406 1320
06/04/2024 0940 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
24-17408 1324
06/04/2024 1320 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Initiated – ASSIST OTHER AGENCY
[SCA 3181] MAMARONECK RD
Patrol assisted SVAC and SFD with a MCI drill at the
Scarsdale Pool. Patrol cordoned off an area of the parking
lot for safety during the drill and assisted with traffic
control on Mamaroneck Road until the conclusion of the
drill.
Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT
[SCA 4495] STONEHOUSE RD
Caller reports the owner of the black BMW parks his car all
day and takes the train to the City.
06/04/2024 0942 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
PEO Marin was dispatched.
06/04/2024 1220 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
TEO responded back to the location and issued 2 tickets.
Phone – ANIMAL COMPLAINT
Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE 06/04/2024 1339
WEAVER ST + STRATTON RD
Caller states there is a dead dog at this location.
06/04/2024 1338 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Upon arrival I canvassed the area for the carcass with
negative results. No further police action required.
Walk-In – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52) 3
Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO 06/04/2024 1350
Location/Address: [SCA 7176] DOLMA RD
24-17409 1325
06/04/2024 1325 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Report of a Sign on village property
06/04/2024 1349 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
24-17413 1429
06/04/2024 1326 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Report of sign on village property
06/04/2024 1349 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD
Upon arrival, patrol advised the homeowner of the Village
Code regarding signs. The homeowner moved the signs back to
satisfy the Village Code. All in order upon departure.
Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/04/2024 1459
BRITE AVE + OLMSTED RD
24-17449 2056
06/04/2024 1429 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Caller repors an accident at this location. No injuries.
06/04/2024 1459 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD
Upon arrival, patrol confirmed with all parties that no
exchange between the drivers. No further police action
required.
911 – DISABLED MOTORIST Unfounded 3
Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS
Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/04/2024 2108
HUTCHINSON AVE
06/04/2024 2057 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS
E911 caller reports disabled motorist in an unsafe location
on Hutchinson Ave between Weaver St and the HRP exit ramp.
Check and advise.
06/04/2024 2108 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Patrol canvassed for the listed complaint with negative
results.
For Date: 06/05/2024 – Wednesday
24-17477 0210
911 – AUTO THEFT Report Completed(15) 3
Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN 06/05/2024 0535
[SCA 4414] SECOR RD
the homeowner who agreed to move the sign in compliance to
SCV 247-2. No further police action needed at this time.
Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/04/2024 1349
[SCA 6166] LAWRENCE RD
Narrative: 06/05/2024 0211 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Caller reports her vehicle was stolen approximately 10
minutes in the past.
Narrative: 06/05/2024 0534 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN See report.
Refer To Incident: 24-184-OF
24-17479 0305
Other – LARCENY
Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN
Other
[SCA 4412] SECOR RD
24-17487 0738
06/05/2024 0311 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN
Patrol made contact with the listed party who advised that
his ring camera showed an individual dressed in a black
hooded sweatshirt enter his vehicle and remove an item
(approx 0159 hrs). Caller was unsure what was taken and
wished to document the incident at this time. Caller advised
that he would follow up at a later time should he be able to
identify what was stolen; should he feel it be warranted to
report. No further police action requested at this time.
911 – ASSAULT Report Completed(15) 1
Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/05/2024 0930
[SCA 1535] EAST PKWY
Refer To Incident: 24-185-OF
24-17489 0816
Initiated – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT
Police Officer JAMIE BELL
PADDINGTON RD + OGDEN RD
24-17490 0824
06/05/2024 0816 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
Sign posted in violation of SVC 247.
06/05/2024 0818 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
06/05/2024 0825 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
24-17494 0847
Initiated – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Citation/Warning Issued 3
06/05/2024 0740 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
Caller reports a customer was attacked by another customer
who left the scene on a scooter. This party is described as
a m/w wearing a gray jacket and black pants with a gray cap.
06/05/2024 0841 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL
See incident report.
Unable to determind owner of the non-commercial sign. Sign
removed to be disposed of.
Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/05/2024 0902
[SCA 6064] FREIGHTWAY RD
Caller reports an audible alarm coming from the parking
structure.
06/05/2024 0902 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM
Listed vehicle was observed to be the source of the alarm.
RO was notified and responded to silence alarm.
[SCA 4161] RURAL DR
24-17496 0849
06/05/2024 0847 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
Sign posted in violation of SVC 247
06/05/2024 0848 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
24-17498 0857
06/05/2024 0852 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
Sign posted in violation of SVC247.
06/05/2024 0853 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
24-17500 0859
06/05/2024 0857 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
06/05/2024 0858 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
24-17523 1306
06/05/2024 0859 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
Two signs posted in violation of SVC 247.
24-17527 1447
06/05/2024 1306 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
911 hang up.
06/05/2024 1322 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
Contact with the homeowner, all in good order.
Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM 06/05/2024 1457
Could Not Locate 3
Homeowner advised of the village code and sign was moved to
an appropriate location prior to my departure.
Citation/Warning Issued
3
Homeowner advised of the village code and stated he would
move the sign once he changed his shoes and left his house.
[SCA 5188] WINDWARD LN
Housekeeper at this location advised of the SVC. Sign to be
moved in accordance.
Contractor on scene advised of the SVC and moved the signs
in accordance with the requirements prior to my departure.
911 – ASSISTANCE RENDERED
[SCA 178] BLACK BIRCH LN
Services Rendered (52)
Location/Address: GARTH RD + POPHAM RD
24-17533 1628
06/05/2024 1448 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
Onstar reports an irratic driver southbound on Garth in a
white sedan with NJ plate# L48PHK.
06/05/2024 1457 Police Officer RUSSELL SCHUM
Area canvassed to negative results. Vehicle GOA.
Radio – AUTO ACCIDENT Could Not Locate 1
Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/05/2024 1643
POPHAM RD + LOCKWOOD RD
24-17553 1905
06/05/2024 1629 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
79A reporting a minor 10-39 at above location.
06/05/2024 1643 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
Patrol arrived on scene and canvassed for any accident at
the listed location, yielding negative results. A further
canvass of surrounding areas yielded similar results. No
further police action required.
911 – AUTO ACCIDENT Accident Report (mv104)
Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS 06/05/2024 2116
CROSSWAY + MAMARONECK RD
1
Narrative: 06/05/2024 1906 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Accident reported at above location, injuries were reported
as likely.
Narrative: 06/05/2024 2116 Police Officer NICHOLAS KRINGAS See accident report.
Refer To Accident: 24-69-AC
24-17554 1947
Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/05/2024 2039
WEAVER ST + HUTCHINSON RIVER PKWY
24-17555 2021
06/05/2024 1949 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
06/05/2024 2023 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Caller states there is a male limping in the vicinity and
she is concerned.
06/05/2024 2038 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Patrol canvassed for the listed complaint, and yielded
negative results.
[SCA 8156] WOODS LN
Caller states there is a red Chrysler minivan parked in the
above location, that has been there for about a week.
06/05/2024 2050 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
Patrol arrived on scene and observed the listed vehicle
parked legally at the listed location. A plate check of the
vehicle showed that it is owned by a resident and all
information is valid and up to date. No further police
action required.
For Date: 06/06/2024 – Thursday
Report Completed(15)
24-17615 0750
Phone – DEAD ON ARRIVAL
Sergeant RONNIE AREFIEG 06/06/2024 1035
[SCA 30] ASPEN RD
Narrative: 06/06/2024 0751 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
Caller advised her father has passed at the above location.
Narrative: 06/06/2024 0925 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR See incident report.
Refer To Incident: 24-186-OF
24-17620 0816
Police Officer ADAM HENRY
HEATHCOTE RD + BROOKBY RD
24-17631 1050
06/06/2024 0818 Police Officer ADAM HENRY
24-17632 1104
Phone – CIVIL INCIDENT
Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/06/2024 1206
[SCA 6199] BREWSTER RD
06/06/2024 1105 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
24-17635 1121
Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN Accident Report (mv104)
2
Sign removed from the village right of way. Sign was
discarded.
Walk-In – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD Report Completed(15)
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/06/2024 1220
Location/Address: CROSSWAY
Narrative: 06/06/2024 1054 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
The above party is present at Hq to report ID theft. Party is at a loss of $49,000.
Narrative: 06/06/2024 1132 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL See incident report.
Refer To Incident: 24-188-OF
Caller advised she is having a disagreement with a
contractor and would like to speak with police.
06/06/2024 1205 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR
Patrol responded to the listed location and spoke to the
caller who stated she called the listed worker to repair a
refrigerator part at her residence. She stated that upon
completion of the work she asked the worker if he could open
the panel so she could see the new piece he installed. The
worker refused to open the panel and advised he no longer
wish to complete the job. SPD 185 issued. No further
Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/06/2024 1251
[SCA 1008] CLAREMONT RD
Narrative: 06/06/2024 1122 Sergeant MICHAEL COYNE
24-17647 1452
06/06/2024 1126 Sergeant ERIC LOGIUDICE
Caller advised his vehicle was struck while parked IFO the
above address.
Narrative: 06/06/2024 1209 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR See accident report.
Refer To Accident: 24-70-AC
24-17636 1124
Other – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT
FENIMORE RD + POST RD
24-17637 1126
I observed a sign for “Celtic Pro Wash” posted in violation
of the Scarsdale Village Code. I was unable to determine an
address for the business. I removed the sign and discarded
it. No further police action required.
FENIMORE RD + FOX MEADOW RD
Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN
Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/06/2024 1702
[SCA 3122] MAMARONECK RD
Accident Report (mv104)
Narrative: 06/06/2024 1455 Dispatcher ESTHER DAVIS
Caller reports her vehicle was hit with damage while parked.
Narrative: 06/06/2024 1702 Police Officer JAMIE BELL See mv-104.
Refer To Accident: 24-71-AC
24-17651 1552
Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/06/2024 1650
No Action Required
06/06/2024 1554 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Caller states she is concerned about a large political sign
at the above address.
06/06/2024 1649 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Patrol observed 2 signs adjacent to the front driveway of
the property. 1 sign was observed to be on the ground
approximately 15 feet from the curb. The second was observed
fixed to tree branches approximately 30 feet from the curb
24-17654 1705
Initiated – DISABLED MOTORIST
Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
[SCA 4853] WEAVER ST
24-17655 1709
06/06/2024 1706 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
24-17671 2037
06/06/2024 1711 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Caller states her daughter just observed an SUV driving on
Fox Meadow towards Fenimore and a male was getting out and
pulling on door handles. The vehicle is described as a long
white or light silver SUV and the male was described as
wearing a red shirt.
06/06/2024 1725 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
Patrol arrived on scene and canvassed for any vehicle or
person matching the listed description in the listed
location, along with the surrounding areas, yielding
06/06/2024 2039 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
For Date: 06/07/2024 – Friday
24-17728 0812
Phone – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Unfounded 3
Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/07/2024 0931
DEPOT PL
line. Both signs were fixed more than 13 feet from the
curb/street line into the listed property, and seemingly not
within the village right of way. No further action at this
Patrol observed a disabled refueling truck at the listed
06/06/2024 1720 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Patrol conducted traffic control while the delivery driver
performed a manual reset of the listed truck. Said delivery
driver corrected the issue and left the location with no
further incident.
Phone – SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/06/2024 1725
FOX MEADOW RD + FENIMORE RD
Police Officer MALCOLM GREER 06/06/2024 2057
MAMARONECK RD + SAXON WOODS RD
It was reported that a sign in the above location is in
violation of the SVC.
06/06/2024 2057 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Patrol observed sign on public right of way at the listed
intersection for a power washing service. No address for
said business observed listed on the sign. Additional google
searching failed to yield an address for said service. Said
sign was properly disposed of.
24-17733 1012
06/07/2024 0814 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Caller states there is a male in the above location yelling,
she believes there may be a mental health issue. The male
may be located in the MTA ticket office, but she is unsure.
06/07/2024 0931 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI
Patrol canvassed the facility with negative results. MTA
Police notified and responded.
Walk-In – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/07/2024 1110
PADDINGTON RD
06/07/2024 1014 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Walk-in states he is concerned about a male that has been
talking to his au pair.
06/07/2024 1110 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI
Patrol spoke to listed walk-in party who stated that when
she regularly drops off the child she cares for at Fox
Meadow School, she is often approached by a male white
approximately 70 years of age also dropping off a child at
the school. Listed party further states the male engages her
in friendly conversation but she is intimidated by him. The
party was advised to inform the male that the conversation
is unwanted and to recontact SPD if the male continues.
Patrol to conduct ride-bys of the location more frequently
during drop-ff and pick-up hours. The incident was reported
for documentation purposes only at this time, no further
police action required.
Phone – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS 06/07/2024 1057
EAST PKWY + POPHAM RD
24-17734 1026
24-17744 1304
06/07/2024 1027 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
Caller states he was involved in a minor MVA at the above
06/07/2024 1056 Police Officer MARY K FITZSIMMONS
06/07/2024 1305 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
24-17750 1453
Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Unfounded 3
Information exchnage completed.
Det. Sergeant DINIS CASTRO 06/07/2024 1440
WALWORTH AVE
Caller states there is a wire hanging in the roadway in the
above location.
06/07/2024 1440 Det. Sergeant DINIS CASTRO
Patol observed a damaged service power line on the roadway.
The service line appears to have been accidentally riped
away from the electrical box attachment of 11 Walworth Ave.
Desk Officer attempted to notify the homeowner or keyholder
with negative results. Coned emergency crew was notified and
arrived on scene to repair the damage.
Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/07/2024 1551
SECOR RD + MAMARONECK RD
24-17751 1513
06/07/2024 1453 Sergeant PATRICIA C ARCESI
06/07/2024 1514 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Banker at the location believes one of her customers is
being scammed, and would like to speak with an officer.
06/07/2024 1603 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
Patrol arrived on scene and spoke with the involved party
who advised that they had been called by a male stating he
worked at chase bank and needed money to stop an account
closure. The bank manager stated she observed the involved
party withdrawing a large sum of money and when she
questioned the involved party, she was advised of the
attempted scam. The involved party advised that she was at
no financial loss and would be blocking the phone number
calling her. A SPD 185 was completed and given to the
involved party. No further police action required.
24-17755 1552
Phone – NOISE COMPLAINT
[SCA 594] BRADFORD RD
24-17761 1700
06/07/2024 1554 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
06/07/2024 1703 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Walk-in party advised that she noticed (4) forged checks
against her bank statement, and would like to speak with an
officer.
06/07/2024 1810 Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI
Patrol responded to headquarters and met with the reporting
party. The reporting party stated that on June 6th she
noticed two forged checks that had been fraudulently cashed.
Upon making contact with her bank the reporting party was
notified of two more forged checks that had been cashed.
Each check was for the amount of $500.00 and the reporting
Caller states there is a traffic build up at the listed
intersection.
06/07/2024 1550 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD
Patrol checked the intersection and found no traffic
condition.
Phone – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/07/2024 1603
[SCA 1536] EAST PKWY
Caller reports a loud music being played at the listed
address.
06/07/2024 1559 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Caller contacted Dispatch and advised the music was lowered.
Said party requested to cancel police response.
Walk-In – IDENTITY THEFT & FRAUD Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI 06/07/2024 1810
[SCA 6523] MORRIS LN
24-17764 1709
Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/07/2024 1729
BELL RD + BOULEVARD
24-17765 1713
06/07/2024 1713 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
24-17766 1751
06/07/2024 1716 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Caller advises of a gathering at the location, and advised
cars are parked on both sides of the road creating a traffic
condition. Check and advise.
06/07/2024 1730 Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD
Upon arrival, patrol observed all vehicles to be parked
legally. Patrol, along with other vehicles were able to
travel through the area without incident. All in order upon
departure.
06/07/2024 1757 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
party was at a total loss of $2,000. The four checks were
cashed on May 6th, 16th, 29th, and on June 5th. The
reporting party stated that the account has since been
frozen, but that another attempt to cash a forged check was
made on today’s date. This attempted was blocked by the
bank. It is of note that the reporting party only wished to
document the issue and wanted no further police action or
follow up. In addition, the calling party was in the process
of being made whole by her bank. No further police action is
required at this time.
Caller advises of a male party (possible hispanic) wearing
jeans and white tee shirt entering folks yards in the area.
Said party is said to be occupying a tan colored SUV. Said
caller advised the activity seemed suspicious to her. Check
and advise.
06/07/2024 1729 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR
Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.
Alarm – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)
Alarm System
Police Officer KENNETH WOODWARD 06/07/2024 1730
[SCA 512] BRITE AVE
Walk-In – AUTO ACCIDENT HIT & RUN
Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR 06/07/2024 1840
[SCA 5242] PALMER AVE
Walk-in advised while parked in the listed lot at 1011 hours
on this date, NY REG JMD-8911 hit his vehicle causing damage
and left the scene. Said walk-in party just noticed the
listed damage, was left a note from a witness detailing the
vehicle that left the scene, and has video surveillance of
the incident in his possession.
06/07/2024 1839 Police Officer MARC O’CONNOR
Patrol spoke with the walk in party at SPD HQ who showed
patrol a video of a minor vehicle collision in the Wilgren
parking of his unattended car. Patrol was able to contact
the driver of the other vehicle who believed no damage was
done to either vehicle. Patrol facilitated an information
exchange. SPD 185 issued to both parties.
24-17774 1905
Phone – VEHICLE AND TRAFFIC COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI 06/07/2024 1916
[SCA 2028] GARDEN RD
24-17789 2110
06/07/2024 1906 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Report of a large branch down on Garden Rd between
Mamaroneck and Oxford. Check and advise.
06/07/2024 1916 Police Officer NICHOLAS CASCIOLI
Patrol arrived on scene and observed a tree branch partially
blocking the listed roadway. Patrol, along with SPD 3, were
able to remove the large branch from the roadway so that it
was once again completely passable. A note was placed on the
log for Highway to remove the tree debris from the side of
the roadway. No further police action is required at this
Phone – FIREWORKS COMPLAINT Unfounded 3
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/07/2024 2129
COOPER RD
24-17799 2225
Vicinity of:
06/07/2024 2118 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Report of fireworks in the area. Check and advise.
06/07/2024 2129 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
Patrol canvassed the area yielding negative results. No
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/07/2024 2242
[SCA 6364] BREWSTER RD
06/07/2024 2226 Police Officer MALCOLM GREER
Report of an unoccupied gray SUV parked in the middle of the
road in the vicinity of the listed location. Check and
advise.
06/07/2024 2242 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
parked in the middle of the roadway. Patrol was able to make
contact with the registered owner who advised they would be
moving it into a spot. No further police action required.
For Date: 06/08/2024 – Saturday
24-17811 0131
911 – DEAD ON ARRIVAL
Police Officer VIET DANG 06/08/2024 0251
[SCA 4373] SAXON WOODS RD
Narrative: 06/08/2024 0132 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN
Caller requests an ambulance for an elder female who is
unresponsive.
Narrative: 06/08/2024 0251 Police Officer VIET DANG See incident report.
Refer To Incident: 24-189-OF
24-17814 0144
Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Unfounded 3
Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO 06/08/2024 0159
HUNTINGTON AVE + BRITE AVE
24-17827 0807
06/08/2024 0146 Police Officer AIDAN SULLIVAN
Caller reports a dog barking in the area. Caller states the
dog has been barking for approx 2 hours. Caller is unsure of
the exact location but stated that it is somewhere between
Huntington Ave and Fenimore Rd.
06/08/2024 0159 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO
Patrol responded to the above location and canvassed the
surrounding area with negative findings. No further.
Other – BURGLARY Report Completed(15)
Police Officer NICHOLAS SAGLIBENE 06/08/2024 0939
[SCA 714] BROWN RD
06/08/2024 0809 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
RapidSOS alert, no answer on call back. Eastchester PD
contacted SPD to state they have that caller on the phone
and he is a contractor reporting his tools were stolen.
Refer To Incident: 24-190-OF
24-17831 0931
06/08/2024 0844 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
Caller reports a low hanging wire.
06/08/2024 0925 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
Patrol arrived on scene and observed a low hanging wire, not
currently low enough to cause a traffic condition. Patrol
spoke with the homeowner and advised them to contact Con-Ed
in regards. No further police action required.
Phone – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/08/2024 0952
[SCA 802] SPENCER PL
06/08/2024 0933 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
Caller reports a homeless woman that she feels might need
assistance in the listed area. Please check and advise.
06/08/2024 0952 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
Patrol arrived on scene and spoke with the listed party who
advised she is currently homeless. That party advised they
were not in need of assistance at this time and was just
sitting to relax. Patrol was able to provide the listed
party information for local shelters in case assistance is
needed later. No further police action required at this
06/08/2024 0939 Police Officer NICHOLAS SAGLIBENE
Report completed.
24-17828 0843
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/08/2024 0925
[SCA 5154] WALWORTH AVE
24-17833 1008
[SCA 3638] POST RD
24-17844 1228
06/08/2024 1008 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
24-17884 1951
06/08/2024 1229 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
10-39, no injuries.
06/08/2024 1314 Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA
No further police action required.
Caller reports a large bird in the roadway that might be
injured.
06/08/2024 1010 Sergeant ROBERT HEIN
Caller states that the bird flew to a tree but the caller
still feels that the bird is injured. Caller was given the
number for Wildlife Solutions.
Other – AUTO ACCIDENT Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer ANTHONY LAROSA 06/08/2024 1314
Walk-In – FOUND PROPERTY
Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/08/2024 2030
DRAKE RD + OBRY DR
Narrative: 06/08/2024 1952 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Pedestrian present at SPD HQ with a found coin purse.
Narrative: 06/08/2024 1953 Detective JUSTIN WILDER See incident report.
Refer To Incident: 24-191-OF
24-17886 2013
Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/08/2024 2035
MAMARONECK RD + SHELDRAKE RD
24-17887 2052
06/08/2024 2014 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Caller reports an injured rabbit across from 54 Mamaroneck
Road.
06/08/2024 2035 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY
An injured bunny was observed on the side of the road.
Patrol provided the caller with a list of wildlife services.
No further police assistance requested.
Call Closed By: Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2106
Location/Address: [SCA 2401] HUNTINGTON AVE
24-17889 2117
06/08/2024 2054 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
24-17890 2129
06/08/2024 2122 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Caller reports a loud party near the listed location.
06/08/2024 2200 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI
Patrol arrived at the location and heard music coming from a
backyard. Patrol was able to make contact with the homeowner
who agreed to lower the music. Patrol advise the home owner
of the Village code regarding noise.
24-17891 2155
06/08/2024 2130 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
24-17893 2218
06/08/2024 2156 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Caller reports a large group of youths making a lot of noise
near the listed intersection.
06/08/2024 2231 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI
Patrol arrived at the location and observed a large party in
the backyard. Patrol made contact with the homeowner who
stated that the party is over and everyone is leaving.
Patrol waited at the location until the crown dispersed.
911 – ASSISTANCE RENDERED Unfounded 3
Caller reports what he believes to be riding motorcycles
and/or electric bikes on school grounds. Check and advise.
06/08/2024 2106 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI
Police arrived on scene and didnt observe the mentioned
bikes in the area. A resident informed patrol that the kids
on the electric bike are no longer at the location. No
further police assistance needed.
Phone – NOISE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2200
OAK LN + BUTLER RD
Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/08/2024 2155
[SCA 5239] SECOR RD
Caller reports excessively loud music at the listed
06/08/2024 2154 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
Upon arrival, I made contact with the assistant manager who
sent the manager on duty out to speak with me. I advised of
the noise complaint, and he stated the music would be turned
down. The director of events came out to speak with me who
explained they would put sides down to dull the sound a bit
and the bass had been shut off. All in order upon my
Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2234
HAMPTON RD + BUTLER RD
Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/08/2024 2227
24-17897 2301
06/08/2024 2219 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
24-17898 2305
06/08/2024 2305 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Caller reports a Jeep Wrangler no further description
driving recklessly throughout the neighborhood.
06/08/2024 2322 Detective JUSTIN WILDER
area with negative results.
Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI 06/08/2024 2320
GREENACRES AVE
24-17899 2340
06/08/2024 2306 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Caller reports his neighbors at the above address are making
noise including music in their backyard.
06/08/2024 2319 Police Officer PETER R GIANNINI
Patrol responded to the location and didnt hear any music or
loud noise.
06/08/2024 2342 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Caller at the above address reports a loud gathering coming
from behind her home in the area of Brewster Road.
06/09/2024 0004 Detective JUSTIN WILDER
For Date: 06/09/2024 – Sunday
24-17900 0023
Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0047
[SCA 949] CLARENCE RD
Caller reports approximately 30 youths on bicycles riding on
the High School track.
06/08/2024 2225 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY
Patrol canvassed the high school track with negative
Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/08/2024 2322
HAMPTON RD
Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0004
[SCA 7762] KENSINGTON RD
Narrative: 06/09/2024 0025 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
24-17901 0030
Caller requesting to check to see if her daughter is at her
grandparents home. Caller further states no one is
answering their phones.
06/09/2024 0047 Detective JUSTIN WILDER
Patrol responded to the above location and spoke with the
homeowner, who stated that her grand daughter was not there.
Prior to departure, headquarters advised that the grand
daughter arrived at her home.
24-17902 0058
06/09/2024 0032 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Caller requests a wellness check due to his wife not
answering her cell phone or house phone in over 10 hours.
06/09/2024 0100 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO
Patrol responded to the above location and conducted
wellness check on the listed party. With caller
authorization, patrol made entry and located the listed
party, who was sleeping in bed. She advised that she was not
in need of medical attention. Patrol made notification of
wellness to the calling party. No further at this time.
24-17923 0805
06/09/2024 0059 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN
Caller reports a U-HAUL truck which has been parked outside
his home throughout the day in violation of over night
commercial parking.
06/09/2024 0127 Detective JUSTIN WILDER
Patrol responded to the above location. Patrol observed the
listed vehicle, which was legally parked at this time. All
in apparent good order.
06/09/2024 0810 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
24-17928 1016
Phone – VILLAGE CODE COMPLAINT Services Rendered (52)
Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0101
[SCA 1558] EDGEWOOD RD
Detective JUSTIN WILDER 06/09/2024 0128
[SCA 4971] WHITE RD
Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/09/2024 0850
[SCA 5073] WALWORTH AVE
Caller reports that his vehicle was damaged from a previous
incident involving an unknown vehicle and downed power
lines.
06/09/2024 0848 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
Upon arrival, I spoke with the calling party who advised
while he was away, his vehicle was parked at this location
and was damaged by a downed wire on 06/07/2024, see 24-17744
in regard. At this time he was reporting this for
documentation purposes for insurance and no further
assistance was requested. SPD-185 provided.
Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 1041
[SCA 6755] RURAL DR
24-17930 1030
06/09/2024 1021 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Caller reports construction work being done at this the
listed address.
06/09/2024 1041 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI
Patrol did not observe any parties in violation upon arrival
but advised construction workers on location of the Village
Code in regard. No further police action required.
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/09/2024 1042
DICKEL RD + POST RD
24-17956 1301
06/09/2024 1033 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Caller reports two males walking on properties near the
listed intersection. Caller states they may be construction
workers but believes it’s suspicious because he doesn’t see
construction vehicles.
06/09/2024 1041 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL
Parties are surveyors. No further police action required.
24-17958 1320
06/09/2024 1302 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
24-17965 1614
06/09/2024 1323 Sergeant BRETT PURPURA
Report of an audible alarm near the listed location.
06/09/2024 1337 Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL
Patrol canvassed the area, which yielded negative results.
Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 1709
TAUNTON RD
Police Officer JAMIE BELL 06/09/2024 1314
[SCA 5077] WALWORTH AVE
Caller reports a blue ME/BE sedan parked too far from the
curb causing a traffic condition near the listed address.
06/09/2024 1314 Police Officer JAMIE BELL
Upon arrival, I observed the listed vehicle parked slightly
more than 12″ away from the curb. I obtained the r/o’s
contact information via local checks and contacted him in
regard. He advised the vehicle would be moved momentarily.
Police Officer ALEXANDRE P ZAPLETAL 06/09/2024 1337
BOULEVARD + CLARENCE RD
Narrative: 06/09/2024 1619 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Nassau County Dispatch requests a welfare check at the
24-17966 1636
listed location. Check and advise.
06/09/2024 1708 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI
Patrol spoke with a neighbor who provided the listed party’s
contact information. Patrol called the listed party who
stated he was on his way back from his Hamptons residence to
Scarsdale and was stopping to have dinner with his daughter
on the way. The listed party further stated that all was in
order and his son may have made a false report maliciously.
Dispatch notified to advise Nassau County of the
information. No further police action required.
Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 1711
HARWOOD CT
24-17967 1700
06/09/2024 1644 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Caller states a large group of youths running up and down
the stairs as well as in and out of the lobby creating a
disturbance. Check and advise.
06/09/2024 1711 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI
Patrol canvassed the location yielding negative results.
Building super stated parties left location prior to
arrival. No further police action required.
24-17978 1932
06/09/2024 1701 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Caller reports extremely loud music coming from the above
06/09/2024 1722 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY
Patrol spoke to an event coordinator for a youth event
taking place at Quaker Ridge School. She agreed to lower the
volume, and stated the event would be concluding in 20
minutes. No further police action required.
Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 2013
[SCA 7812] EAST PKWY
24-17985 2201
06/09/2024 1933 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Caller states they were in an accident with a parked car.
06/09/2024 2013 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI
Patrol obtained vehicle owner/operator and insurance
information for party on scene, unable to make contact with
owner of parked vehicle. SPD-185 and Accident Information
Exchange form issued to listed party and parked vehicle. No
injuries reported. No further police action required.
Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI 06/09/2024 2220
Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/09/2024 1722
OLD LYME RD
Location/Address: PADDINGTON RD
24-17990 2245
06/09/2024 2202 Police Officer ANTHONY GALINDO
Caller is reporting a large bonfire at the above location
that seems to be unattended and getting larger.
06/09/2024 2219 Police Officer CHRISTOPHER S CIOTTI
Patrol spoke to caller who stated the exact location of the
fire was unknown but it was now extinguished. No further
police action necessary.
06/09/2024 2306 Police Officer ANTHONY MERY
For Date: 06/10/2024 – Monday
24-18011 0548
911 – LARCENY ATTEMPT Services Rendered (52)
Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO 06/10/2024 0639
OGDEN RD
06/10/2024 0549 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Caller reports an individual entered her car and took her
garage door opener, opened her garage and entered it.
06/10/2024 0615 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO
06/10/2024 0639 Police Officer AMANDA COLASACCO
Patrol arrived to the above location and met with the listed
party, who advised that at 0545hrs, she heard her garage
door open and close. She checked her doorbell camera and
observed a man entering the listed vehicle that was parked
and unlocked in her driveway. The party obtained her garage
door opener from her vehicle to gain access to her garage,
and then exited the premises in a waiting white sedan. No
make or model determined. She advised that the party kept
her garage door opener and fears that they may return later.
Patrol advised her to deactivate the garage door remote and
ensure all vehicles are secured. She advised that only
wishes to document the incident at this time and requested
rideby’s of the residence until 6/13/24. VCS log note
entered. SPD185 issued on scene.
24-18012 0554
Police Officer VIET DANG 06/10/2024 0701
[SCA 2073] GRAHAM RD
Radio – BUSINESS HOUSE UNLOCKED
Police Officer ANTHONY MERY 06/09/2024 2306
[SCA 6704] PALMER AVE
Patrol found an unlocked rear door to the listed business.
An interior check was conducted, and all was found in good
order. Patrol notified dispatch, who was unable to make
contact with a keyholder. A voicemail was left in regards.
Rear door was unable to be secured prior to departure.
Narrative: 06/10/2024 0557 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Caller states her mother has passed away. Narrative: 06/10/2024 0630 Police Officer VIET DANG
Refer To Incident: 24-192-OF
24-18013 0558
Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN 06/10/2024 0616
[SCA 5415] EAST PKWY
Narrative: 06/10/2024 0601 Sergeant TIMOTHY BEHRMANN
Caller reports a male who is yelling the waiting room.
Narrative: 06/10/2024 0615 Police Officer JASON L BRONSTEIN Upon arrival patrol along with MTA canvassed the area yielding negative results.