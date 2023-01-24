Saturday, January 28, 2023
Scarsdale Police Blotter

What’s next in Scarsdale?

Think twice before putting that check in the mail. Scarsdale Police discovered three USPS mail boxes which were apparently by tampered with by thieves who inserted glue traps in order to steal mail, particularly checks.  Then there are the neighbors who are always on the lookout for suspicious activity such as a man wearing a hoodie who was simply waiting for his Lyft ride, kids playing on grass where they shouldn’t, and a woman picking up her mother who works as a home health aide but accidentally parked in the wrong driveway.

January 22, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Fox Meadow Road  Caller reports there is a vehicle in the driveway that does not belong to the resident. The homeowner stated the vehicle belonged to his babysitter.

January 20, 2023 Stolen Vehicle, Wynor Road Vehicle stolen from resident’s driveway.

January 19, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Brewster Road and Huntington Avenue   Police Officer examined a USPS mail box and discovered evidence that a glue trap was recently used.

January 19, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Cooper Road  Caller reports a suspicious vehicle occupied by two adults and a child parked in a neighbor’s driveway. Police question the driver and discover that she inadvertently drove into the wrong driveway and was at the location to pick up her mother working at a nearby residence as a home health aide.

January 19, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Nelson Road and Boulevard   Police Officer discovers USPS mail box at this location with a glue trap.

January 19, 2023 Larceny, East Parkway Caller reports debit card was stolen and funds taken out of her account.

January 19, 2023 Animal Complaint, Morris Lane and East Coast Road Caller reports a deer running wild in the area.

January 19, 2022 Suspicious Activity, Depot Lane Report of sticky substance on a USPS mail box.

January 18, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Paddington Road  Caller reports a man rang her doorbell saying he’s from Con-Ed. the man was wearing yellow reflective vest, backpack, brown pants. The homeowner said the man asked to perform a task in her home but she refused. The “worker” left. Police canvassed the neighborhood without results.

January 16, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Ardmore and Carthage Roads  Caller reports an individual “walking aimlessly” on lawns and on the road. The suspicious person is described as a male wearing a hoodie, jacket and jeans. Police locate the man who was waiting for a Lyft driver. He was not walking on lawns, he was merely staying on the side of the road to avoid getting struck by oncoming vehicles.

January 16, 2022  Playing on the grass, Huntington Avenue  Caller reports kids playing in the grass area of the playground disregarding posted signs to stay off the grass. Police informed the parents and the moved the children to the playground.

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
