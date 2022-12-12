Scarsdale Police Blotter

Police were kept busy answering the calls of minor vehicle accidents, fraud, stolen vehicles, noise complaints, traffic violations, criminal mischief, a roaming German Shepherd, a “big, sick fox” and a man in black.

December 11, 2022 Suspicious Activity, Gotham Road Caller reports suspicious persons on her property. Officers view door bell camera surveillance footage and determine it was a food delivery driver at the wrong location.

December 10,2022 Animal Complaint, Mamaroneck Road & Leatherstocking Trail, Fenimore and Post Roads. Several calls regarding a German Shepard on the loose.

December 10, 2022 Animal Complaint, Cornell Street Report of a “sick, big fox” in neighbor’s backyard.

December 10, 2022 Village Code Violation, Murray Hill Road Complaint of construction work at a neighbor’s house beginning at 9am before the approved 10am time. Officers inform the person laying bricks to wait until 10am. Citation issued.

December 9, 2022 Vehicle Complaint, Brite Avenue Call reports he has a permit from the village to have his driveway done but his neighbor’s car is parked preventing the work. The caller states this involves an ongoing dispute with the neighbor.

December 8, 2022 Criminal Mischief, Scarsdale Avenue Car vandalized

December 8, 2022 Village Code Violation, Murray Hill Road Caller believes gardeners are bringing in leaves from outside the Village and dumping them at location. Police did not observe any parties or plea of leaves at the location.

December 8, 2022 Police Assistance Rendered, Ridgecrest West Report of woman needing assistance moving something. Patrol arrived to help the homeowner relocate her Christmas tree.

December 7, 2022 Auto Theft, Lebanon Road Caller reports his BMW stolen from his driveway. Caller advises that the suspect collided with two other vehicles in his driveway in order to flee with the vehicle.

December 7, 2022 Attempted Vehicle Theft, Cushman Road Caller reports vehicle alarm set off and witnessed suspects fleeing in another vehicle. Suspects were unable to a enter the caller’s vehicle.

December 5, 2022 Suspicious Person, Weaver Street Report of a pedestrian dressed in all black clothing. After an impromptu fashion police patrol, offers report canvassing the area with no results.