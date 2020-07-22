Rye Playland Parking Lot Will Show Drive-in Movies

The Playland parking lot will be transformed into a drive-in theater, presenting Aladdin (PG, 2019) on Friday, July 31 and Dolittle (PG, 2020) on Friday, August 7, allowing movie-goers to enjoy classic live-action, family-friendly films in a socially-distanced way.

Both movies will be ticketed-admission events, with purchase available by online pre-sale only.

Tickets go on sale for Aladdin on Wednesday, July 22, 2 p.m. online at https://wcparksplayland.ticketleap.com/DriveIn/. Dolittle tickets will go on sale at the same link on Wednesday, July 29, also starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per car and there will be limited capacity following social distancing protocols.

Moviegoers will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from others when exiting their vehicles, and to wear a mask at all times when outside their vehicles. No gatherings will be permitted. Exiting your vehicle will be permitted when using the restrooms. Restrooms at Lake Boating will be available and will be serviced routinely. Hand sanitizer will be available.

The movies are part of Entergy Screenings Under the Stars presented by Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative with Westchester Parks Foundation, and support from Westchester Talk Radio, 100.7 WHUD, 107.1 The Peak, Hamlethub, Robison, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, Inspiria Outdoor Advertising, and Westchester Magazine.

The ticket link will be listed at playlandpark.org and parks.westchestergov.com.