Rye Playland Opens May 20

Summer must be near….opening day at Rye Playland is Saturday May 20 and this season there will be some new entertainment events including a new Fountain Plaza with synchronized light shows and music. You can dance, sing and enjoy the show with family and friends.

At Playland Beach an Under the Boardwalk Band will be playing nothing but tropical, feel-good vibes for the whole family! Follow the steel drums with this traveling sing-a-long of Caribbean party music above and under the sea.

Also this season, special fireworks displays will light up the sky on May 28 June 19, July 3 and 4 and September 3.

And with more than 40 rides and attractions, you’ll find thrills, children’s rides, and family rides for all.

Rye Playland is located at 1 Playland Parkway, Rye, NY.