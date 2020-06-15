Coming Up: Rye Neck Graduation Car Parade – June 16

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department will provide a police escort Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16 for Rye Neck High School’s Graduating Class of 2020 Car Parade. The parade will depart Harbor Island Park at approximately 10:30am, drive east on East Boston Post Road then finish at the Rye Neck Middle School/High School Campus.

As they did for Mamaroneck High School’s graduating Class on June 4, Residents are encouraged to come outside their homes or spread out along the route to cheer and congratulate the seniors as they drive between Harbor Island Park and Rye Neck High School.

Please remember to follow social distancing (approximately 6 feet of 2 meters), wear masks or face coverings and avoid congregating in any single location. All school-aged children are encouraged to wear any school gear that they have (hats, sweatshirts, lounge pants, spots jerseys, etc), but any black and blue will do.

While streets and roads for these parades will remain open to all vehicle traffic, congestion and noise should be expected. All parking meters through the Village will remain in effect. Within the Village of Mamaroneck, residents can expect the heaviest traffic along:

East Boston Post Road and its intersections with:

Mamaroneck Avenue

North Barry Avenue

Keeler Avenue

Harrison Avenue

theLoop congratulates Rye Neck School’s Class of 2020 upon their graduation and thanks all our residents for their support of our children for this special event