Thursday, March 31, 2022
43.9 F
Larchmont
HomeNew RochelleRestored Beechmont Lake in New Rochelle
FeaturedNew RochellePlanet Loop

Restored Beechmont Lake in New Rochelle

By Joyce Newman
555
1

In August of 2019, The City of New Rochelle launched an ambitious new project to restore Beechmont Lake, which had become an eyesore. It was covered in slime from green algae and even with regulations limiting fertilizer runoff ( a big source of the problem) and a couple of aerating water fountains, the problems persisted. (See our coverage from 2019 ).

The restoration project has taken much longer than expected for many reasons. But now, according to the New Rochelle Public Works Department, the project is “substantially complete” with some additional plantings to occur this spring.

The restoration has involved many components: dredging the lake; removing dead and diseased trees; introducing native plants surrounding the lake; and redesigning the northern bay to provide for ongoing maintenance.

The plans called for water-absorbing, meandering pathways made of porous materials and occasional park benches. In addition, at the southern end there was a major rebuild of the waterfall area for drainage

A special dedication ceremony is scheduled for later in the spring.

Meanwhile, the local wildlife already seems to be enjoying their new digs.

Joyce Newmanhttps://joycehnewman.wordpress.com/
Joyce H. Newman is an Emmy Award-winning environmental journalist, educator, and gardener. She holds a Certificate in Horticulture from The New York Botanical Garden, and is a tour guide there.

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Where are the water circulators?
Where are the water circulators?
1 day ago

Where are the water circulators?

0
Reply
Previous articleToo Busy for Gardening? Try a Healthy Yards Approach
Next articleComing Up: Larchmont Dress Sale Benefit – March 31

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Coming Up: Larchmont Arts on the Avenues – April 2- 30

Loop Contributor - 0