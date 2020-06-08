Phase 2 Larchmont: Taking It To The Streets

Life emerging from the Covid-19 virus shutdown will look quite different.

Larchmont restaurants are taking it to the streets and parks, transforming parts of Chatsworth and Larchmont Avenues — and Memorial Park–into giant outdoor dining areas.

Concrete barricades and traffic cones were placed at some areas on Monday.

Phase 2 begins here Tuesday, June 9, allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining, and opening retail stores, hair salons, barbershops and offices under strict restrictions, after nearly three months of state mandated closure due to the pandemic.

Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh says “the emergency effort … allows us to be creative with the use of public space.” Known as Al fresco Larchmont, the plan also includes:

• Expanded use of sidewalks for retailers – basically a summer-long sidewalk shopping approach.

• Diagonal parking near the business districts to expand parking capacity.

• An opportunity for some fitness and other class-type businesses to reserve space in three parks.

One new restaurant has found a unique approach. At Billy and Pete’s, in the building formerly housing Plates, diners may take restaurant-supplied beach chairs to the neighboring field at Memorial Park for some outdoor food and drinks.

Welcome to Summer 2020.