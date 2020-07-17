Saturday, July 18, 2020
Rep. Engel Defeated, Assemblyman Otis Claims Victory in New York Primary

By theLoop
More than three weeks after the New York primary, some results are in.

Democrat Jamaal Bowman has defeated Rep. Eliot Engel, ousting the 16-term incumbent and chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Associated Press declared Bowman the winner on Friday morning. Local authorities had to process unusually large numbers of absentee ballots cast because of the coronavirus pandemic. When The AP called the race, Bowman led Engel, 56 percent to 40 percent.

And State Legislator Steve Otis has declared a primary victory over Meg Cameron in the 91st Assembly District. In an email to supporters he writes, “For the first time in history, most votes were cast by absentee ballots rather than voting machines. The 7500 mail-in ballots for the Assembly primary have now been counted… I am pleased to report that the re-election campaign has been successful. We await certification of the election results.

