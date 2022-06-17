Renovated Mamaroneck Cinemas to Open Friday

The long-awaited Mamaroneck Cinemas, under renovation for almost 3 years, now the only local movie theater in the Larchmont – Mamaroneck area, will reopen today, Friday, June 17 at 3:00 pm. The Cinemas are located at 243 Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck.

Featuring eight screens with powered recliners and surround sound, the theater will be showing Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Top Gun: Maverick” from Paramount Pictures this weekend.

Here’s a tour of the inside, from LMC Media:

