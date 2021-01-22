Saturday, January 23, 2021
25.6 F
Larchmont
Home Home and Garden Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, & More
FeaturedHome and GardenTownsLarchmontMamaroneckNew RochelleOuter LoopReal EstateRyeScarsdaleWestchester County

Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, & More

By Houlihan Lawrence
10,677
0

 

The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office. Open houses on weekends, too!

Open House
$1,999,999
Open House: Sunday, January 24, 1:00-3:00 PM

Move-in Ready

10 Villa Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 3,651Square Feet
Open House
$1,799,000
Open House: Saturday, January 26, 1:00-3:00PM & Sunday 24, 12:00-2:00PM

Your Paradise at Home

746 The Parkway
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 5Beds
  • 4Baths
  • 3,848Square Feet
New
$1,999,999

Move-in Ready

10 Villa Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 3,651Square Feet
Sold
$1,299,000

(SOLD: $1,350,000) Renovated for Easy Living

35 Aviemore Drive
New Rochelle, NY 10804

  • 5Beds
  • 4Baths
  • 3,662Square Feet
Sold
$935,000

(SOLD: $900,000) Move-In Condition Colonial

7 Edgewood Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,689Square Feet
New
$439,000

Premiere Building

1 Washington Square Unit 5B
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,440Square Feet
Sold
$2,699,000

(SOLD: $2,305,000) Extraordinary & Exceptional Living!

780 Davenport Avenue Unit 8PH
New Rochelle, NY 10805

  • 3Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 2,717Square Feet
Sold
$949,000

(SOLD: $925,000) Charming Tudor In Larchmont Woods

622 Forest Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 2,736Square Feet
Sold
$449,000

(SOLD: $425,000) Spacious and Sophisticated

17 North Chatsworth Avenue Unit 5DE
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,014Square Feet

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleIs Your Business Open? Tell Your Neighbors!
Next articleWeek 6: Westchester Local Vaccine Locations

RELATED ARTICLES

Photos of the Day

Today’s Snapshot – Sunrise

Loop Contributor - 1
Sunrise, Train Station - Submitted to theLoop by John Coughlin
Read more
Wellness

Week 6: Westchester Local Vaccine Locations

theLoop - 3
In Westchester, vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals and through local health departments.
Read more
Larchmont

Is Your Business Open? Tell Your Neighbors!

theLoop - 0
Have you reopened? Never left? Want more customers? theLoop is the most effective and cost-efficient way to advertise your talents to 50,000 local readers every month.
Read more

Upcoming Events

View more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo