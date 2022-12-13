Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase

Rendering of Broadview Retirement Community

Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage)

A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”

Broadview’s concept champions intergenerational friendships and lifelong learning, with a Founders Learning Commons on-site where students and Charter Members will be able to learn together. Broadview supports scholarships for students and the hiring of faculty at Purchase College. The project is scheduled to open in Fall 2023.

“The excitement surrounding this project is one of the things that most drew me to Purchase two years ago,” said Dr. Milagros “Milly” Peña, President of Purchase College, SUNY. “Broadview will transform our campus, physically and intellectually. Beyond the beautiful new buildings and shared outdoor space, Broadview has the potential to make new connections between students and faculty and residents and create new opportunities for intergenerational learning.”

Broadview is being co-developed by Senior Care Development, LLC and LCS Development, LLC, and will be operated  by Life Care Services®. LCS has over 50 years of senior living and housing experience and manages over 140 senior living communities nationwide.

