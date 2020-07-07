Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home Kids Protesters Rally at Mamaroneck School Board
Protesters Rally at Mamaroneck School Board

By Loop Contributor
A group of community protesters seek to remove Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaps, who has served 10 years, and oust members of the school board, before a scheduled Board meeting at 9:00 am Tuesday at Mamaroneck High School.

The District faces lawsuits, numerous civil rights complaints and students’ claims of systemic failure to address racism and discrimination in the district’s schools.

Newly appointed School Board President Rina Beder responded by saying,”We’ve clearly stated that we support Dr. Shaps 100%.” She also said that the board and Dr. Shaps plan to hold small group meetings with parents, students and former students to discuss and address concerns of racism.

Shoppinmaven
Shoppinmaven
4 hours ago

Clearly the Board is out of touch with the Community sentiments. The Board rewarding Dr Shaps with an extended year, is a slap in the face to our community dealing with lawsuit legal fees for his actions.

Sue Bonadonna
Sue Bonadonna
5 hours ago

This would be a great opportunity for our schools to start anew, address systemic racism, and change the culture of our schools. Great to see these brave young people camping out to advocate for change. Our community and school administration needs to stop trying to suppress the stories of racism that’s happening right here. Check out instagram @sheddinglightmamk for some of the experiences of students in our schools.

