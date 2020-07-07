Protesters Rally at Mamaroneck School Board

A group of community protesters seek to remove Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaps, who has served 10 years, and oust members of the school board, before a scheduled Board meeting at 9:00 am Tuesday at Mamaroneck High School.

The District faces lawsuits, numerous civil rights complaints and students’ claims of systemic failure to address racism and discrimination in the district’s schools.

Newly appointed School Board President Rina Beder responded by saying,”We’ve clearly stated that we support Dr. Shaps 100%.” She also said that the board and Dr. Shaps plan to hold small group meetings with parents, students and former students to discuss and address concerns of racism.