Protesters March for Black Lives, Mamaroneck to Larchmont

A pounding rain storm didn’t stop a local peaceful Black Lives Matter protest Friday evening. Several hundred people marched from Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck to Flint Park in Larchmont.

The event was organized by local High School students. At the end of the rally, participants knelt in silence for 8 ½ minutes in honor of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man shown on video as a police officer put a knee on his neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes — as he pleaded for air and his mother.

photos: Joyce Havinga, Pam Sullivan, Polly Kreisman