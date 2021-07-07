Thursday, July 8, 2021
82.1 F
Larchmont
HomeTownsNew RochelleProposed Drive-Thru Starbucks in New Rochelle: "Environmental Racism"
FeaturedFood & DiningTownsNew RochelleReal EstateTrending

Proposed Drive-Thru Starbucks in New Rochelle: “Environmental Racism”

By theLoop
766
10

file photo

Putting a drive-thru Starbucks at the site of the former Pizza Hut and next to public housing in New Rochelle has many residents upset.

At a hearing on Tuesday, neighbors and civic leaders told New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson and City Council members that the location of the proposed drive-thru near Main Street was inappropriate given the proximity of apartments set aside for formerly homeless families.

New Rochelle resident Lisa Burton told the council members that the proposal to allow a drive-through coffee shop at the location at 80 Huguenot St. would not only be bad for the environment, but also comes at the expense of a diverse neighborhood with already at risk residents.

“It is inconceivable that the apartments for White Oak and the new development there would ever be subjected to the noise, the pollution, of idling cars sitting through a drive-through but somehow it’s okay over near Bracey and by Fountain Place. The difference is kind of obvious. One is a black neighborhood, a poor neighborhood. The other is white and middle class.”

The site is zoned to allow for a coffee shop, but officials will decide if a drive-thru lane will be permitted.

 

10 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

10 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sten
Sten
22 hours ago

Putting starbucks in a eyesore neighborhood is not right but what else can we do make shore we are safe not sorry from brian sten activist for human rights a member of the new rochelle sports hall of fame comm

0
Reply
Chalooter
Chalooter
22 hours ago

Beggars can’t be choosers!

0
Reply
???
???
1 day ago

I have been reading about this for 2 weeks when Lisa sent me an email regarding the discussion of the drive thru and I also thought what was the big deal since there is a drive thru right across (Taco Bell). I still don’t understand what the problem is and I do not drink coffee. The fact that there is a vacant building why not put something there it would be better than just being empty and maybe people should be fighting about all the buildings being built taking away parking lots etc. I can not leave my house without all different streets blocked off because of construction. I think fighting about that a posed to a drive thru would be better or even fight for low income housing in some of the buildings then high rent or condos

1
Reply
NewRo Res
NewRo Res
1 day ago

Are we talking about the old Pizza Hut location across the street from the Taco Bell drive through, near the Sunoco station, Chevy dealer, and McDonald’s drive through? Maybe the city should consider requiring housing in all the new (and existing) high-rise monstrosities going up downtown so our low-income neighbors aren’t shoved aside into these areas that are already filled with idling cars and gas fumes. Preventing a Sbux DT won’t remove the problems that already exist.

1
Reply
theLoop
Author
theLoop
1 day ago
Reply to  NewRo Res

editor – yes, we have posted a photo of the location above.

0
Reply
Llllllllllll
Llllllllllll
1 day ago

What nonsense! What a ridiculous argument. A drive through implies racism? That neighborhood has been in bad shape for many decades. If anything, a viable business is much better than an abandoned building which only adds to the mess.
Is there anything left that isn’t labeled racism??? 🤦‍♀️

0
Reply
Guest
Guest
1 day ago
Reply to  Llllllllllll

“A form of systemic racism whereby communities of colour are disproportionately burdened with health hazards through policies and practices that force them to live in proximity to sources of toxic waste such as sewage works, mines, landfills, power stations, major roads and emitters of airborne particulate matter. As a result, these communities suffer greater rates of health problems attendant on hazardous pollutants.” So, YES a drive-thru directly underneath apartment windows of extremely low to low income families is environmental racism. Especially since Starbucks opened in a brand new development near Iona College without a drive-thru. How about putting the drive-thru there instead? I am sure that community will welcome it.

1
Reply
Matthew
Matthew
23 hours ago
Reply to  Guest

Is anything now not racist? Starbucks will bring jobs and clean up a blighted area. People need to stop the race baiting. It is getting boring.

1
Reply
John
John
11 minutes ago
Reply to  Matthew

Matthew literally every molecule of Earth is racist. Systemic racism theorists are now finding evidence of racism in the atoms of distant stars. It’s a very serious scientific theory.

0
Reply
John
John
13 minutes ago
Reply to  Guest

There are 3 drive-throughs in Mamaroneck in a single intersection: Starbucks, McDonald’s, and a bank. All of them are adjacent to a 300k/apartment co-op development. Is that systemic racism too against the races of people that live in that co-op? Or do you only use your “commercial development is racist” argument when it involves people of certain races?

What an insightful argument to bring to almost every single conversation in politics and city planning.

0
Reply
Previous articlePet Project: Local Adoptable Animals
Next articleDemand Remains Strong in Westchester Real Estate Market

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo