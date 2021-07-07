Proposed Drive-Thru Starbucks in New Rochelle: “Environmental Racism”

At a hearing on Tuesday, neighbors and civic leaders told New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson and City Council members that the location of the proposed drive-thru near Main Street was inappropriate given the proximity of apartments set aside for formerly homeless families.

Putting a drive-thru Starbucks at the site of the former Pizza Hut and next to public housing in New Rochelle has many residents upset.

New Rochelle resident Lisa Burton told the council members that the proposal to allow a drive-through coffee shop at the location at 80 Huguenot St. would not only be bad for the environment, but also comes at the expense of a diverse neighborhood with already at risk residents.

“It is inconceivable that the apartments for White Oak and the new development there would ever be subjected to the noise, the pollution, of idling cars sitting through a drive-through but somehow it’s okay over near Bracey and by Fountain Place. The difference is kind of obvious. One is a black neighborhood, a poor neighborhood. The other is white and middle class.”